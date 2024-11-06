New Cirque du Soleil holiday stage show ‘Twas the Night Before’ to open in Toronto

The holiday season in Toronto will shine a little brighter and get a little bendier as Cirque du Soleil and its squad of acrobats and circus performers hit town for the company’s first Christmas-themed show, ‘Twas the Night Before…, making its Canadian premiere at Meridian Hall. Scheduled to run from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3, this unique production features just 30 performances filled with high-flying fun, festive spirit, and a dash of nostalgia.

Based on the classic 19th-century poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, the show takes audiences on a journey of rediscovery through the eyes of a young girl who regains her holiday spirit. Featuring a cast of 26 international artists, ‘Twas the Night Before… weaves together heart-pounding stunts and reimagined Christmas tunes, offering a spectacle that appeals to all generations.

Cirque du Soleil, founded in Montreal, Quebec, and renowned for its unparalleled blend of circus arts and storytelling, steps into the festive arena with this show, adding to its legacy of pushing creative boundaries.

For those seeking an enchanting holiday outing, Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before… promises an unforgettable celebration of wonder, warmth, and world-class acrobatics.