28 new shops and stores opening in Toronto this month that you have to visit

There are plenty of changes coming to the city! From Bayview to Queen West, find out what new restaurants, shops and studios are opening in your neighbourhood this season.

Loro Piana has launched an eye-catching new location on Bloor West, one of two openings in Toronto that mark the Italian luxury brand’s first expansion into Canada. Spanning two levels and 10,000 square feet of space, the entire exterior of the store is covered in the brand’s signature red Tuscan tiles. Visitors to the 111 Bloor St. W. location can expect women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, leather goods and more.

Province of Canada is setting up to open on the Ossington strip. The apparel brand is known for their made-in-Canada, cosy loungewear emblazoned with neighbourhood and city names so you can show some local pride. The brand also runs a one-for-one sock program — for every purchase of their socks, a pair is donated to a homeless shelter in Canada. The new location should be open in time for the holiday season at a yet-to-be-announced location on Ossington Avenue.

Presse Internationale, home to one of the best national and international selections of magazines in the city, has closed its doors after 30 years. The Annex institution at 537 Bloor St. W. was forced to close in November after the owners faced a rent increase they couldn’t afford. Customers travelled from around the city and beyond to peruse the shop’s expansive shelves. It will be sorely missed in Toronto.

Café Belém is new to Little Italy, and though it’s only been open a few weeks, residents in the neighbourhood have flocked to this new coffee shop thanks to its vintage-inspired design and eye-catching pastries. With a case full of traditional Portuguese pastries — from pão de Deus to pastéis de nata — head baker William Oliveira trained in Portugal for years under several bread masters, so you can trust that you’re in for a treat at Café Belém. The cosy new café is open at 546 College St.

No Vacancy and Fallen Feather are two cocktail bars new to Ossington. No Vacancy recently launched in the former Ghost Chicken space at 74 Ossington Ave. and is run by the same team, with an extensive drinks menu and elevated shareable dishes. Fallen Feather is making Asian fusion even more delicious with a menu that combines French technique and Japanese fermentation, and the restaurant and cocktail bar stays true to its name with feathers all over the golden gilded interior at 217 Ossington Ave.

Yorkville Box Fit is the latest fitness studio to hit the neighbourhood. Offering authentic boxing training, the gym at 120 Cumberland St. includes group classes, kids and youth boxing, private training and a membership program. Gym-goers can also take advantage of fitness classes outside of boxing — yin yoga, flow yoga and TRX classes, involving suspension training, are all offered.

Relevé Clothing is opening a new location in Rosedale this winter. The shop is known for its elevated activewear and loungewear offerings from top brands, including Beyond Yoga, Varley and Lspace. The new location at 1 Rowanwood Ave. will fit in nicely among the wellness boutiques and fitness studios located on that nearby stretch of Yonge Street.

XO Bisous has been reborn on St. Clair West after owner Genna Steckel decided to relocate her almost decade-old French pastry shop from Adelaide Street to midtown. W. The new café is almost double the size of the original space and offers delicious, handmade pastries; hot and cold drinks; salads and sandwiches and a mouth-watering brunch menu on weekends. Dessert lovers can visit the new space at 572 St. Clair West.

Paris Baguette is launching another location at Yonge and Eglinton very soon. This Parisian-inspired take on a neighbourhood café focuses on handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes, as well as sandwiches and salads, all baked in-house daily. With a new flagship opened recently in Yorkville, this location at 2401 Yonge St. is sure to be popular.

Sophia Turkish Restaurant is new to Eglinton Way, bringing authentic Turkish cuisine to the neighbourhood. Don’t miss Sophia’s signature adana kebab, spiced to perfection, or try the beef doner, eggplant kebab and delicious handmade mezes options. Located at 302 Eglinton Ave. W., the restaurant is already a new favourite according to residents.

The Parted Paw is a new local business operated by pet loss bereavement specialist Koryn Greenspan. Providing caring bereavement support and memorial services, the new venture helps pet owners honour their beloved companions and find comfort in memories. Visit thepartedpaw.com for information.

T.Line has opened its first brick-and-mortar retail experience on the second floor of popular Rosedale shop Vert. The womenswear brand is known for its shirting, which will be the focus of the new location — a wall display features all of T.Line’s core shirt silhouettes, each identified by a brass plaque, and owners Britt Barkwell and Alia Bissett even reupholstered a pair of lounge chairs with their signature shirt fabric for customers to experience how comfy the material is. T.Line is located above Vert at 1062 Yonge St.

Bowls and Blasters, Olive Branch Kosher Supermarket and Pür & Simple are all opening at Promenade Shopping Centre in the coming months as part of the mall’s broader redevelopment plans at 1 Promenade Cir. Bowls and Blasters will feature 12 bowling alleys, indoor bumper cars, laser tag and more. Olive Branch will be Canada’s first fully kosher supermarket. And breakfast and lunch spot Pür & Simple will soon be joining the mall’s food offerings.

Ju-Raku will soon be bringing a gourmet Japanese food experience to Bayview Village at 2901 Bayview Ave. Promising an omakase sushi bar, teppanyaki tables and a traditional izakaya-style private dining room across 4,500 square feet of space, customers can also expect an extensive sake menu as well as Japanese-inspired cocktails.

Groove Pilates and Wellness Bar will be opening in the new year at 2532 Yonge St. With a mission of blending movement with mindful nutrition, the studio will offer contemporary mat pilates classes alongside a wellness bar featuring feel-good ingredients. Groove promises that each class is suitable for everyone, whether you’re a pilates novice or seasoned pro.

Andrea’s Cookies has opened its doors at 166 Ossington Ave., and residents of the neighbourhood will likely be lining up to try the bakery’s viral cookie creations. With a weekly rotating menu and flavours that are as stunning as they are delicious, these cookies have been considered some of the best in the city. Popular varieties include almond croissant, chocolate knafeh and coconut cream pie.

Ladurée has opened in Yorkville with the first Ladurée Café concept in Canada. The world-famous French patisserie is renowned for its authentic pastries, including a wide selection of macarons. The new location at 162 Cumberland St. will feature both indoor and outdoor seating as grab-and-go offerings.

Vintique has launched at 932 College St., and the furniture shop will be a favourite spot for lovers of mid-century modern furnishings. Featuring lighting, rugs, home decor and more on top of a curated selection of furniture, there are plenty of one-of-a-kind pieces from Denmark, Quebec and beyond, all hand-selected for their vintage charm and appeal.

Score on Queen opened last month and has become a new go-to spot for sports lovers in Queen West. As at its sister restaurant, Score on King, patrons can expect amazing happy hour deals, a selection of 12 specialty caesars, a $5 breakfast deal and even a street-side patio in the warmer weather. The location at 298 Queen St. W. features 16 TVs and a 24 tap draft list, making watching a Leafs game more fun than ever.

Derek Rose has chosen Yorkville for its first North American store. The U.K.-based luxury sleepwear and loungewear brand offers options for all genders and ages in silk, cotton, cashmere and modal jersey. The boutique at 14 Hazelton Ave. spans 1,000 square feet and features a bar area for hosting clients during private appointments and shopping events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Restaurants (@centraltaps)

Central Restaurants has tapped Ossington for its first Toronto location. With the promise of a 360-degree bar and multi-season street patio, featuring a cosy fireplace, the Calgary favourite is known for its extensive happy hour menu starting at just $4. Foodies can look out for the new location opening at 114 Ossington Ave. by 2025.

Runway06 has opened as a new nightclub concept, in the same location (132 John St.) and from the same team as the recently closed South American restaurant Marked. It features a flight-themed Mile High Club on weekends with flight attendants and live DJs, bottomless brunch and a regular menu offering similar globally inspired dishes as those offered at Marked.

The Sobr Market has opened a new alcohol-free bottle shop in the Summerhill neighbourhood. Located at 1210 Yonge St., the modern interior is just as inviting as your average bottle shop, but the shelves are lined with brews, wines, spirits and ready-to-sip cocktails that are non-alcoholic instead. Products are sourced from around the world, including Germany’s Dr. Zenzen and Scotland’s Sobour, known for their whiskey alternative.

Fore! Indoor Golf is making Leaside a little bit more fun with the opening of its new location at 51 Laird Dr. The 24/7 indoor golf facility offers a convenient alternative for golf lovers who don’t want to travel outside of the city to practice that swing. The location also offers a monthly membership option and coaching services.

Maroosh just opened its doors in Vaughan, bringing authentic Middle Eastern cuisine to the neighbourhood. The menu features classic dishes, including shawarma platters, falafel and manakeesh, a popular Lebanese flatbread topped with everything from spices to cheese. Located at 3175 Rutherford Rd., the restaurant also offers an all-day breakfast as well as bakery items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momo Coffee (@momocoffeetrt)

Momo Coffee is new to North York, and both the name and logo are adorably modelled after the owners’ cat — Momo herself! For fun and inventive drinks, this café is the place to be: try a matcha foam coconut water, an apple cinnamon latte or iced orange americano. The pet-friendly shop at 4714 Yonge St. also offers treats, including mini Basque cheesecakes topped with dog faces in icing and a signature chocolate almond walnut cookie. If you’re lucky, you might be able to spot Momo on your visit!

Jersey Mike’s has launched in the North York neighbourhood. The U.S.-based sub chain has been highly anticipated by Toronto residents since the opening of the sandwich shop’s first Canadian location in Markham earlier this year. Offering both cold and fresh grilled subs, the new shop is open at 808 York Mills Rd.

Seven Hot Yoga and Pilates Studio has recently opened on Bayview. As Leaside’s only infrared studio, visitors to 1669 Bayview Ave. can enjoy a variety of heated classes, including hot yoga, heated high intensity pilates and vinyasa jam class, as well as non-heated yin yoga and yoga sculpt classes.