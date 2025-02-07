Networking, innovation and inspiration: The best Toronto tech events of 2025

In recent years, the city of Toronto has become a major destination for those on the global tech scene, thanks to its incredible startup landscape and world-class higher education institutions. Because of Toronto’s impressive global reputation this vibrant city has become an international tech hub, and many influential companies including Google and IBM call the city home today. Each year, the social calendar here is packed with incredible tech events, networking opportunities and informative summits, meaning that if you’re keen to learn about all the newest innovations and tech solutions, you’re pretty spoiled for choice in the city today. To help you narrow down the overwhelming array of options, we’ve picked out five of the very best Toronto tech events of 2025!

1. Elevate Festival (Oct. 7-9)

Our first pick had to be Elevate Festival, which returns to Toronto this October for another unmissable three-day event. There are so many things we love about this iconic tech festival—whether it’s the curated lounges for vital networking opportunities, the inspirational keynote speeches, or the incredible events for women working in tech. The annual event always brings together an eclectic and interesting group of people who will leave you feeling inspired, energized and ready to take on the challenges of modern technology. The full schedule and line-up for 2025’s edition is yet to be announced, but the festival always provides a world-class experience featuring amazing evening socials and unforgettable conversations. Whether you’re a titan of the tech industry or just interested in this fascinating scene, we highly recommend checking it out. Expect some surprising attendees at Elevate this year, and make sure you get your ticket sooner rather than later, as it is consistently popular year after year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elevate Festival (@elevate_festival)

2. Generative AI Summit (Nov. 20)

Toronto’s Generative AI Summit is sure to be one of the most unmissable events this year, as the sophistication of AI technology is rapidly accelerating right now, making it arguably the most important and interesting technological development of our time. We are still discovering the capabilities of these astonishing systems, and while it is still early days for the world of artificial intelligence, there is no doubt that its impact and influence will be seen on every single aspect of modern life over the coming years. At this important event, software engineers, business executives and leading thinkers will all be coming together to discuss the upcoming AI revolution. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn about all the latest developments and make sure you keep your finger on the pulse. Whatever you do, don’t miss this hugely informative and inspirational summit.

3. CIX Summit (March 26)

The CIX (Canadian Innovation Exchange) summit is an annual conference hosted in downtown Toronto, which showcases all the latest and most promising tech startups in Canada. The summit is held in order to connect international investors with all the hottest new companies, and allows founders to share their ideas and stories with some of the most influential people on the tech scene. Now in its 18th year, this iconic event features fascinating expert panels, unique networking opportunities and exciting startup presentations, all in the hope of fostering new business deals and industry partnerships. Whether you’re keen to keep up with the best new Ontario online casinos on the province’s thriving home-grown iGaming landscape, or just want to catch up with old friends from the tech scene, the CIX Summit is always one of the best events on Toronto’s calendar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CIX Summit 2025 (@cixsummit)

4. Canadian Fintech Summit (April 8)

Based at the MaRS Discovery District on College Street, this year’s Canadian Fintech Summit (CFS) conference will feature plenty of the best new names in fintech. Financial technology is clearly seeing significant advancements around the world, and many Toronto-based startups are making some groundbreaking contributions to the global scene. This year’s summit is set to highlight a specific focus on the uses and applications of AI in modern fintech solutions, as the innovative possibilities of this game-changing technology continue to shake the tech world to its foundations. Attendees can expect to hear from some of the most exciting new names on the Canadian fintech scene, with over 20 of the year’s most impressive startups set to present their creations to other key figures in the industry. There are also set to be some excellent opportunities for networking, so if fintech is your thing, don’t miss this one.

5. Toronto Cybersecurity Summit (May 15)

Lastly, we wanted to highlight the Toronto Cybersecurity Summit as one of the city’s most vital tech events of the upcoming year. The event invites industry professionals to learn more about the current landscape for cybersecurity, discuss the latest safety solutions, and share ideas about how to tackle this ever-pressing issue. It might sound a little dull, but the issue of online security is one of the most important subjects of our time, and it requires plenty of attention in order to prevent major impacts on businesses, governments and individuals all across the world. This year’s event will take place on May 15 at the Toronto Marriott Downtown Eaton Centre Hotel, where senior business leaders will come together to discuss how to protect vital infrastructure and improve global cybersecurity technology. Online security is a never-ending conundrum, but you can expect to find some reassuring answers here.

There we have it – our top five picks of the most unmissable events on Toronto’s tech scene this year. It’s clear that our incredible city continues to be an attractive location for the best new startups and business ventures, as the magnetic quality of this unique city just keeps attracting all the best talent in the world of technology. Whether you’re passionate about the ethics of AI development, fascinated by the best new ideas in fintech, or just keen to brush up on your knowledge of the latest developments, you’ll certainly find an exciting event on this list which will leave you feeling inspired and invigorated. Make sure to buy your tickets soon, as these exciting events will be in high demand!