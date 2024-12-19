Muskoka’s best-kept secret just opened in Toronto

Toronto’s smoothie game just got a glow-up. The Hut, the Muskoka-born smoothie and juice bar founded by twin sisters Ashley and Sydney Bly, has officially opened its first Toronto outpost in midtown on Yonge St.

Known for its no-fuss, high-quality approach to health and wellness, The Hut started as a small operation at a marina near the Blys’ cottage during the pandemic. Four years and two Muskoka locations later, it’s become a community favourite, serving up nutrient-packed smoothies, smoothie bowls and a carefully curated retail wellness section.

The Toronto menu expands on Muskoka classics with an exciting range of freshly made organic juices, made-to-order toasts and prepared foods sourced locally. Don’t miss the creamy avocado smash on sourdough or the white bean hummus paired with a refreshing carrot salad. Other must-tries include the Mint Chip smoothie (think banana, spinach, dates and mint with a sprinkle of cacao nibs) and AB toast made on sourdough bread with natural almond butter topped with tahini, bee pollen, honey and maldon salt.

Fresh organic juices join the lineup, featuring revitalizing options like the Detoxifier (celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger) and the Immunity blend (orange, carrot, lemon, turmeric). Pair those with bowls like the Dragon Fruit, blending creamy banana and dates, or the classic Açaí, topped with vibrant fruits like blueberry, goji berries and housemade granola.

And because this is 2024, your milk options are a dairy-free goldmine: almond, oat, coconut and luxe extras like Mylko almond and coconut. The retail section doubles as a mini wellness marketplace, featuring cult favorites like Honey’s Ice Cream and Date Better Snacks, alongside niche indie brands like Tache Pistachio Milk. To sweeten the deal, early visitors can snag 15 per cent off their first purchase using the code WELCOME online or in-store.

The Hut is built on intentional living, with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and a space designed for connection. It’s not just a smoothie bar — it’s a lifestyle. So whether you’re chasing the perfect acai bowl or stocking up on collagen for your next wellness binge, The Hut has you covered.

Swing by midtown and see what the buzz is about at 2528 Yonge St. Don’t forget to follow them on Instagram to stay updated on their latest offerings and wellness tips.