Music icon Beck bringing his acclaimed orchestral show to Toronto this summer
by Ron Johnson for Streets Of Toronto4 hours ago Photo: Beck
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beck is set to embark on another orchestral tour this summer, bringing his eclectic and genre-defying catalog to life with the accompaniment of orchestras in select cities including Toronto.
The tour will feature renowned orchestras, conducted by Edwin Outwater, a celebrated maestro known for his dynamic collaborations in the world of classical and contemporary music. Each performance promises to be a very cool fusion of Beck’s unique artistry and the lush soundscape of a live orchestra.
Beck is the ultimate musical chameleon, effortlessly blending folk, rock, hip-hop, and electronic sounds into a genre-defying career that’s spanned decades. Bursting onto the scene in the ’90s with the slacker anthem Loser, he’s since built a wildly eclectic catalog, from the funky, futuristic grooves of Midnite Vultures to the soulful, Grammy-winning beauty of Morning Phase. Never one to sit still, Beck constantly reinvents himself, whether he’s crafting dancefloor-ready beats, melancholic acoustic ballads, or something totally unexpected. With a sharp wit, infectious energy, and a knack for pushing boundaries, he remains one of the most inventive and unpredictable artists in modern music.
Putting Beck front-and-centre with a full orchestra behind him promises to be a unique and magical musical moment. It’s part of a greater movement showcasing artists with symphonic backing. Last Friday, Red Bull Symphonic hosted its first Canadian concert featuring Charlotte Day Wilson with the TSO behind her. And, it was incredible.