Music icon Beck bringing his acclaimed orchestral show to Toronto this summer

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beck is set to embark on another orchestral tour this summer, bringing his eclectic and genre-defying catalog to life with the accompaniment of orchestras in select cities including Toronto.

The tour will feature renowned orchestras, conducted by Edwin Outwater, a celebrated maestro known for his dynamic collaborations in the world of classical and contemporary music. Each performance promises to be a very cool fusion of Beck’s unique artistry and the lush soundscape of a live orchestra.

Beck is the ultimate musical chameleon, effortlessly blending folk, rock, hip-hop, and electronic sounds into a genre-defying career that’s spanned decades. Bursting onto the scene in the ’90s with the slacker anthem Loser, he’s since built a wildly eclectic catalog, from the funky, futuristic grooves of Midnite Vultures to the soulful, Grammy-winning beauty of Morning Phase. Never one to sit still, Beck constantly reinvents himself, whether he’s crafting dancefloor-ready beats, melancholic acoustic ballads, or something totally unexpected. With a sharp wit, infectious energy, and a knack for pushing boundaries, he remains one of the most inventive and unpredictable artists in modern music. Putting Beck front-and-centre with a full orchestra behind him promises to be a unique and magical musical moment. It’s part of a greater movement showcasing artists with symphonic backing. Last Friday, Red Bull Symphonic hosted its first Canadian concert featuring Charlotte Day Wilson with the TSO behind her. And, it was incredible.

Beck performs on July 18 and 19 at Roy Thomson Hall with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

The pre-sale for all dates (except the Ravinia Festival) will begin on March 4, at 10 a.m. using the code BLUEMOON. General ticket sales will open on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m.