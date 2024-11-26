MrBeast releases trailer for controversial ‘Beast Games’ series filmed in Toronto

YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) just dropped a trailer for his controversial new reality competition series “Beast Games”.

The 10-episode competition series (part of which was filmed in Toronto) will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 19th and is set to become the largest reality competition series ever. Over 1000 contestants competed for a $5 million prize — reportedly the largest single prize in the history of television/streaming networks.

“Here’s a little teaser for Beast Games! I spent over a year creating this 10 episode competition series, breaking 40 world records, building the craziest sets in entertainment history, featuring 1,000 players, and a $5,000,000 grand prize! I poured everything I have into this show, I’ll see you December 19th on @PrimeVideo!” The star posted on X Monday afternoon.

Here’s a little teaser for Beast Games! I spent over a year creating this 10 episode competition series, breaking 40 world records, building the craziest sets in entertainment history, featuring 1,000 players, and a $5,000,000 grand prize! I poured everything I have into this… pic.twitter.com/cjStGESIcn — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 25, 2024

The 36-second trailer shows contestants decked out in blue-and-white tracksuits, each imprinted with a Squid Games-like style number. Large piles of cash, giant trucks, contestants cheering, and participants jumping out of a helicopter can be seen in flashing clips interspersed throughout the trailer.

“This is gonna be CRAZY!” one user posted under the teaser, to which MrBeast responded, “NOLAN I DON’T THINK PEOPLE UNDERSTAND HOW ALL OUT WE WENT ON THIS”. The star added that he can’t wait until the show is finally released as he’s been working on it “forever” — even his recent YouTube videos suffered a bit from filming this series.

My recent YouTube videos def suffered a bit from me filming this show/spending a bajillion hours on it, whoops 😭 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 25, 2024

As we previously reported, there was some controversy surrounding the production of “Beast Games”.

About 2000 participants showed up in Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in July to begin shooting for “Beast Games”, but multiple participants told the New York Times and other outlets about some contestants experiencing seizures, diabetic shock, and physical injuries from the physical challenges; there were also complaints of inadequate food and medical care. In September, the reality star and Amazon were reportedly sued by five unnamed participants of “Beast Games”, with allegations of chronic mistreatment of and neglect suffered by participants.

By the time the crew filmed in Toronto in late August, more mistreatment allegations surfaced across social media, with at least one crew member complaining about “a shortage of food for crew and inadequate heating and cooling”, among other issues, such as late payments.

Working on @MrBeast reality show and wondering why crew either hasn’t been paid or has been shorted on paychecks for 2 months and counting in Toronto. Also why is there a shortage of food for crew and inadequate heating and cooling? — Dr. Spaghetti (@bpikecsmitg) September 9, 2024

That was in August. It still hasn’t been fixed last Friday for some reason NO ONE got paid and they ate still trying to use this program instead of standing up and just going through Entertainment Partners who are the premiere film payroll people in Ontario — Dr. Spaghetti (@bpikecsmitg) September 10, 2024

Toronto footage details have been kept quiet, but drone pics taken by the CBC in late August revealed an elaborate set-up for the series near the abandoned Downsview Airport — the set featured a cement tower and single-storey houses trailed along a road dotted with circular gardens.

MrBeast is considered the world’s biggest YouTuber, with over 309 million subs on his main channel. “Beast Games” will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.