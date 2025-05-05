7 events happening in Toronto this weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day

Wondering how you can top last year’s Mother’s Day? Look no further! From pottery to high tea, here are the best ways to celebrate the mother figure in your life with experiences and events that both of you can enjoy in Toronto.

Build a bouquet

A bright bouquet of flowers is a classic Mother’s Day gift, so why not put a twist on a tradition this year? Hotel X Toronto will be hosting a floral arrangement workshop featuring an Aperol Spritz bar and photo ops on Sunday. Create a bouquet from an assortment of roses and tulips to give to your mom or bring her along to join in on the fun. There are three workshop slots available beginning at 12 p.m.

Enjoy pottery and patisserie

This Mother’s Day, participate in a hand-building clay and pastry experience that combines creativity and quality time with your loved one(s) while you craft a memorable masterpiece. Build your own mini macaron cake, then learn the basics of hand-building your own teacup, using beautiful speckled clay!

Have a high tea

Fancy a spot of tea and delectable scones? Treat your mom to an afternoon of feeling like high society while supporting Shelter Movers. Elle Cuisine will be catering at The Symes for three seatings, the first at 11 a.m., followed by a second seating at 2 p.m. and one at 4 p.m. Book your tickets for this Sunday and don your finest attire for a splendid time.

Get transported to Italy with Mom

Pack your appetite and travel to Italy (or in this case, Eataly) in Yorkville this Sunday for their Mother’s Day Festa, a walk-around tasting of delicious Italian cuisine which includes housemade gelato and cannoli, among other dishes. If you’re looking for the chance to hone your culinary skills, then check out Eataly’s Hands On: Tiramisù cooking class on Saturday. Or, if you are planning to celebrate Mother’s Day with a pasta feast, Eataly Sherway Gardens is hosting a hands-on pasta workshop and lunch. Buon Viaggio!

Shop around for the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Unsure of what to gift your mom for this special day? Check out Stackt Market this weekend for their Mother’s Day market. Peruse several vendors’ tables offering handmade gifts, treats and more. The market also promises to pamper your mothers with complimentary makeup sessions and mocktails, as well as a painting class. The event is free to enter but be sure to reserve your spot!

Make your own heart succulent

If you were lucky enough to inherit a green thumb from your mom, then this succulent workshop hosted by the Toronto Botanical Garden is a perfect opportunity to garden together. Create your very own succulent arrangement in heart-shaped planters and snack on floral cookies this Sunday with your choice of a morning or an afternoon session. Don’t forget your gardening gloves!

Get your drag on with Mom

If you’re looking to get the party started early, head to the Mother’s Day Drag Brunch this Sunday. Hosted by Fantasy Farm, the brunch buffet opens at 11 a.m. and the show will begin at 12 p.m. — get ready for an afternoon of fun with Canada’s Drag Race superstar Jada Hudson, Lady Gaga impersonator Baby Bel Bel, Taylor Swift impersonator Tay Bobo and bearded baddie Madee Love Good!