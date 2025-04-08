Kaleo and Riley Green pegged to headline new Misty City Music Festival

One sure sign of summer on the way are all the announcements of summer festivals and headliners, including the new Misty City Music Festival set to make its debut in Niagara this summer.

The festival just announced its two headlines, and they are solid choices that should help shine a spotlight on Misty City for music lovers looking to firm up summer plans.

The first headliner is Icelandic band Kaleo known for their unique blend of blues, rock, and folk influences. Formed in 2012, the band gained international recognition with their breakthrough single “Way Down We Go,” which became a chart-topping hit and was featured in various films and TV shows. The band’s sound is marked by powerful vocals from lead singer JJ Julius Son, paired with soulful melodies and a raw, gritty style.

The headliner on day two of the Misty City Music Festival is country artist Riley Green.

The American singer and songwriter is one of the biggest names in country music right now thanks to his blend of traditional country, Southern rock, and modern influences. Rising to fame with his hit single “There Was This Girl” in 2018, Green and his authentic, down-to-earth style resonated with fans and his career took off. With hits like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Different ‘Round Here,” Green has solidified himself as one of the leading voices in contemporary country music.

Misty City Music Festival, a fitting name for anything near the mighty waterfalls, is scheduled for Sept 5 and 6 at the convention centre in Niagara Falls.