Midtown’s much-hyped organic grocery store shuts down after less than two years

The Sweet Potato, the organic grocer known for its healthy food options, has announced via Instagram that they will be closing their Leaside location.

“Though it wasn’t an easy decision, we’re closing our Bayview-Leaside location to focus our efforts on our flagship store in the Junction,” The Sweet Potato CEO Digs Dorfman and co-wner CJ Chiddy captioned the post. “We’re so grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bayview-Leaside community and hope you’ll visit us soon!”

The closure comes just under two years after the store first opened in May 2023 near Bayview and Eglinton, just a short walk from where Dorfman attended high school. When they opened, Dorfman shared that the Leaside-Bayview area was a natural choice, thanks to its “strong, tight-knit community,” which reminded him of the neighbourhood surrounding their original location in the Junction.

When The Sweet Potato, the organic grocer found in the Junction, first opened its doors back in 2007, it was well ahead of its time. This was before oat milk lattes were on every menu, tofurkey was easy to find on grocery shelves and plant-based meant more than just the bottom of a garden. The spot was known to cater to everyone following vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets and it was all without the over-the-top pricing typically found with high-quality food.

The outpouring of support from customers on Instagram has been overwhelmingly positive, with many local residents expressing their intention to make the trek to the Junction.

“You had a hugely challenging task to open a new store and gave it your all. Glad to see you are staying out with your roots in the junction and will continue to be a devoted customer,” one user commented.

You still have time to grab your cold-pressed juices and local fruits and vegetables. The Sweet Potato will officially close its doors on Feb. 14.