Michelin-star chefs help highlight new coffee-based chocolate alternative in Toronto

A new coffee-based chocolate alternative has made its North American debut in Toronto. Just in time for Valentine’s Day celebrations, when chocolate consumption is undoubtedly at its peak, “Mokable” (known as “CAFEXLATE” in Japan) is available at select restaurants and bars for the first time in North America.

This culinary treat tastes good but it also tackles sustainability challenges within the coffee industry. For example, tons of coffee grounds are traditionally discarded in the coffee industry, and coffee beans typically lose up to 70% of their aroma and flavour in during coffee prep. Mokable is made by blending premium micro-ground coffee beans with cocoa butter, capturing the full aroma and flavor of the beans and leading to a texture that’s perfect for both sweet and savoury dishes, as well as cocktails.

The best part is, Torontonians can be the first in North America to sample the creation. From Feb 3–16, MICHELIN-starred/award-winning chefs and mixologists will feature Mokable in dishes, desserts, and cocktails at some of the city’s most acclaimed venues, including Lucie (100 Yonge St), Miku Toronto (10 Bay St. #105), Bar Pompette (607 College St), which was recently named one of the best bars in Canada, Vinoteca Pompette Restaurant (597 College St), Bakery Pompette (655 College St), the W Hotel Toronto (90 Bloor St E), and DaNico, which was awarded a Michelin star last year.

Akinori Itoyama, the founder/visionary creator of Mokable, holds a doctorate in molecular biology from the Graduate School of Systems Life Sciences at Kyushu University. His career has been marked by innovation — he honed his skills in product development for iconic coffee beverages like “BOSS,” before diving further into research and development for sustainability (thus, the concept of Mokable was born).

“We are so excited to introduce Mokable to North America” Itoyama said in a statement. “We launched in Japan in June and we have been overwhelmed by the positive reception and overwhelming demand already”.

Visit Mokable’s website for more info.