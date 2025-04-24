Michelin-Star Chef Just Raised the Bar for Ramen in Toronto

Toronto loves Masaki Saito. Celebrities love Masaki Saito. The Michelin Guide definitely loves Masaki Saito. And now, the celebrity chef known for his visionary take on Japanese cuisine has quietly — well, as quietly as he ever does anything — opened a ramen shop — Ramen Tabetai.

When Saito, the only two-star Michelin chef in Canada, couldn’t find a bowl of ramen in Toronto that met his standards, he decided to make his own. He had been looking for something rich, hearty, and full of flavour, but nothing quite matched what he was after. Drawing inspiration from Japan’s popular Jiro-style ramen, he began developing his own version, refining the recipe over time through repeated testing and adjustments.

His ramen takes cues from Jiro-style but introduces a deeper layer of umami. According to the Ramen Tabetai. website, it’s “adding that depth of umami that no Jiro has ever reached.” The broth is a rich tonkotsu base, finished with a soy sauce developed by Saito himself.

When Ramen Tabetai soft-launched in Yorkville last week, lines quickly started forming around the block. Part of the draw? Free ramen for students during lunch hours from April 17 to 27. But it wasn’t just the free food — Masaki Saito himself was behind the counter, serving bowls. And for many, that alone was worth showing up for. Add in the appeal of Jiro-style ramen, known for its oversized portions, thick, chewy noodles, and a rich, fatty pork broth that sets it apart from other styles, and it’s not hard to see why the response was immediate.

Located on the second floor of Saito’s more affordable sushi spot, MSSM Yorkville at 154 Cumberland St., the ramen at Ramen Tabetai is topped with thick slices of pork chashu, a mountain of bean sprouts, vegetables, garlic, and pork fat. Diners can elevate their experience with add-ons like spicy tare, Japanese nori, onsen eggs, extra chashu and even cheese.