Meghan Markle’s favourite Montreal jewelry brand just opened in Yorkville

One of Montreal’s brightest exports has found a new home in an iconic Toronto neighbourhood. Ecksand, a sustainable jewelry brand worn by the likes of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, has just launched its first outpost in Yorkville.

Ecksand, founded in 2009, shot to national fame with its timeless designs, sustainable practices and commitment to artisanal manufacturing using a French philosophy. Co-founder and creative director Erica Bianchini ethically sources her selection of natural gemstones and pearls and uses 100 per cent recycled gold or sustainable platinum in each creation.

Bianchini’s and the Ecksand team opened the doors to the new Yorkville boutique on Feb. 1, revealing a space inspired by its luxurious surroundings while simultaneously paying homage to French Canada. Sleek, minimalist interiors offer guests an immersive shopping experience, and open cases showcase collections like The Mark, Duel, Mosaic and Cardinal, which feature Ecksand’s handcrafted engagement rings, diamond earrings and unique gemstone pieces.

Those looking to invest in some new jewelry can accessorize like Meghan Markle — the actor and duchess has been spotted in a pink sapphire ring, gold cuff earrings, three stackable multi-coloured rings and more from Ecksand during key moments in her life, from attending the Invictus Games to her first appearance after announcing her first pregnancy.

Though Ecksand is particularly known for their engagement and wedding ring collections, Torontonians visiting the shop can also shop more everyday pieces such as studs, tennis bracelets and chain necklaces. Prices range from $675 for gold studs to $32,000 for a gold cuff bangle. While the more expensive engagement rings include yellow diamond rings for over $20,000, you can also snag a pear cut or solitaire lab-grown or mined one from $1,000-$2,000.

The brand prides itself on using ethically-sourced mined and lab-grown diamonds, selecting diamonds from “100% conflict-free mines” that comply with the UN resolutions and the Kimberley Process scheme. They also ensure they source stones from suppliers that actively take part in social economic redistribution, such as building hospitals or reinvesting in land conservation.

The store, located at 162 Cumberland St., joins a growing list of new and upcoming Yorkville additions. Eleventy, the Italian luxury fashion brand, is opening its first standalone Canadian store in Yorkville, while Smeg’s first standalone store in Canada just opened at 2 Bloor St. W. Yorkville’s Bruno Cucinelli store is also set to absorb the former Versace space, once beside it at 106 Yorkville Ave., and become one of the largest in the world.

Ecksand also joins a sparkling list of jewellers in the neighbourhood, which includes Adonia Jewellers, Lisa Gozlan Jewellery, Mindham Fine Jewellery, VRAI and Grand Jewellery’s new location, among others.