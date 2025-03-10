Meet the Seinfeld-inspired laundromat turned restaurant Toronto’s talking about

With its forest green and white-striped awning and red neon sign ablaze, it’s hard to miss Bonito’s, the new kid on the Ossington strip, which shares a space with Bar Bowie.

What used to be a neighbourhood laundromat now “has a bit of a ‘Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment’ vibe,” says Adrian Montes de Oca, co-founder, Bonito’s. Inside, there’s wood panelling on the walls reminiscent of the late 60s and 70s. Sports memorabilia covers the walls and plates are served up atop pumpkin orange and pea-green table tops.“It’s the kind of place you can pop in and out of without ever needing an invitation. No reservations (although we recommend one), no formalities, just a relaxed, come-as-you-are spot,” Montes de Oca says.

The menu loosely takes inspiration from diner and sports bar classics — “emphasis on ‘loosely,’” Montes de Oca says. It incorporates flavours and spices from Korean and Latin American cuisine — think hamachi ceviche, crispy plantain chips, refreshing pomelo salad, stuffed chicken wings and crispy yucca fries.

“Ultimately, it’s a space for Mikey Kim to do what he does best,” he says, noting that the kitchen is led by head chef Ronan Shaftoe under the direction of chef/co-owner, Kim. “As for must-try dishes, you’ll discover something new that you didn’t know you’d love—we’ll just let the food speak for itself.”

The cocktail program is run by Alex Creglia. “Simply put: we try to make “simple fun cocktails” look effortless, the truth is, there’s some real work behind the scenes,” Montes de Oca says. “Taking the complicated route to do something simple gets you surprising results.”

As for the wine list? It’s not endless, but it’s quality over quantity, Montes de Oca says. “Only the all-stars made the cut.” Bonitos serves classic beers, like Modelo, Guinness and a house lager, as well as a rotating selection of seasonal brews.

“In the long run, the goal is for Bonito’s to become a true pillar in the neighbourhood, a space that grows alongside its surroundings and patrons, evolving into a place that feels like it’s always been there,” Montes de Oca says.

Bonito’s is located at 180 Ossington Ave. and is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.