Meet the next generation of Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Toronto’s love for Mexican food is undeniable. With over 130 spots across the city, ranging from casual grab-and-go to upscale dining, there’s no shortage of options. And in the last year, a new group of Mexican restaurants has joined the mix, offering everything we love about the cuisine as well as fun takes on it too. From trendy spots on King West to more laid back spots in the West End, these new openings are worth checking out. Here are five Mexican restaurants you’ll want to add to your list.

Tulum Mexican Restaurant

Tulum Mexican Restaurant, located at 291 King St. W, opened in March, taking over from Casa Mezcal. With two floors — dining downstairs and late-night entertainment upstairs — it’s an exciting addition to the city’s popular King Street West. Owner Israel Nunez and chefs Carlos Reyes Munoa and Fernando Reyes offer an authentic menu featuring dishes like tacos (rib-eye, al pastor, Baja fish) and shareables like guacamole and empanadas. For drinks, the Maya Pax mezcal cocktail and a variety of tequila and mezcal options bring a taste of Tulum to Toronto.

Gochu Libre

After the closure of Overpressure Club, the same team behind Dundas West’s Project Gigglewater has returned with a fresh twist: Gochu Libre Kantina. Located at 815 Bloor St. W., this new spot blends Mexican and Korean cuisine, offering dishes like ssireum smash fries, crispy Korean fried chicken wings and tacos with Korean-inspired fillings like bulgogi and tempura cod. Owner Alfred Siu explains that the name “Gochu Libre” pays homage to both Korean chili and Mexican wrestling, capturing the fusion of bold flavours and freedom. The restaurant’s relaxed vibe, complete with a marble bar and leather couches, is perfect for the casual neighbourhood hangout the team aims for. This summer, expect a refreshed patio with colourful decorations and a new mural on the ceiling.

Casa Morales

The team behind Gus Tacos has expanded their culinary horizons with Casa Morales, a new spot in Kensington Market at 152 Augusta Ave. Emilio and Augustus Morales, who started with a food stall in the area, are now serving up modern twists on Mexican cuisine, featuring elevated dishes like fish n’ chips on tortilla and piña colada ceviche. Head chef Felipe Kwon blends Mexican roots with Canadian influences, crafting everything from fresh tortillas and salsas to unique appetizers like crema poblano soup in a bread bowl. Expect tacos and quesadillas, along with standout mains like pulpo zarandeado and sopes de hongos with oysters. The restaurant also serves freshly pressed juice cocktails and zero-proof mezcal mocktails.

Holi Taco

In less than a year, Holi Taco has become a favourite for some of the best tacos in the city. Located just outside the Beaches at 1636 Queen St. E., this cozy taqueria, led by chef-owner Luis Valenzuela, quickly earned a loyal following after taking over the former Burger’s Priest space. Valenzuela, a Mexico-born chef who previously worked at Mad Mexican, rediscovered his passion for authentic Mexican cuisine and brought it to life at Holi Taco. The menu features crowd-pleasers like the Pastor brisket taco, slow-cooked beef brisket and a unique hibiscus flower taco with cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. For a truly customizable experience, guests can enjoy a salsa bar with housemade options like salsa roja, habanera, and the peanutty Morita salsa made by Valenzuela’s mother.

Blanco Cantina

The West Coast’s favourite Mexican spot has finally made its way to Toronto, and it’s bringing margaritas, tacos and good vibes to the Annex. Blanco Cantina, now at 384 Bloor St. W., is here to show you how it’s done — with $7 margaritas and $3 tacos that’ll make you want to come back every day and a menu filled with Mexican staples like tacos, burritos, quesadillas and fajitas. Highlights include house-made tortilla chips served with salsa, queso, or guacamole, as well as chili popcorn shrimp and “dirty fries” loaded with all the fixings. Blanco’s margaritas come in mouthwatering flavours like frozen strawberry, chili coconut, and raspberry jalapeño, and their Taco Tuesdaze offers half-price tacos and $5 off premium tacos.