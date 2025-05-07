Matty Matheson is opening a 9,500-square-foot paradise for protein lovers

Matty Matheson is expanding his restaurant empire once again—but this time, he’s heading outside Toronto. The Bear star’s latest venture is set to open in Hamilton, marking a rare move beyond his usual city footprint.

The restaurant will be called The Iron Cow and will be located inside the new Hamilton arena.

“It’s going to serve mostly iron, protein-forward food— a couple of Sunday roasts, a couple of hot dogs, a couple of hamburgers. It’s going to be amazing,” Matheson said during a recent appearance at Departure Fest. “I love cows. Cows are tight. And restaurants are just great.”

According to a press release from Oak View Group — the company behind the new arena — The Iron Cow Public House will be a 9,500-square-foot full-service restaurant and bar with space for up to 185 guests. It will operate on both event and non-event days and include a speakeasy-style pub tucked within the space.

Matheson and his restaurant group, Our House H.C., will also design the menus for three concession stands, featuring items from two of his other restaurants, Matty’s Patty’s and Rizzo’s House of Parm. Additional Matheson-led concepts are also planned for premium suites and other food and beverage offerings throughout the arena.

“What Oak View Group is doing here is incredible, and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said Matheson. “Bringing people together with amazing food, great service and live music – it’s everything I love. We’re building something special for Hamilton, and I’m pumped for you to see this come together.”

Hamilton Arena is scheduled to open in late 2025.