Matthew Gray Gubler spotted filming new show in Toronto on U of T campus

Actor Matthew Gray Gubler was spotted strutting outside the University of Toronto’s Victoria College campus at Queens Park on Monday while filming a scene for the upcoming series Einstein.

Instagram user Jenna Kastropil Freeman shared footage of the scene — the 45-year-old actor was filmed walking past the historic residence buildings with a gang of followers behind him, seemingly lugging something heavy.

“Didn’t have meeting Matthew Gray Gubler and watching him film scenes for a new tv show on my 2025 bingo card!” Freeman raved in her post.

In another recent post, Freeman shared a selfie with the actor.

“So this just happened!!!! Matthew Gray Gubler AKA SPENCER REID!!!!! 😍😍😍” Freeman wrote, referencing the role Gubler is most known for — criminal profiler Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS show Criminal Minds, which he appeared in from 2005 to 2020.

CBS’s new crime procedural pilot, Einstein, focuses on Lew Einstein, the fictional great-grandson of Albert Einstein (played by Gubler). The show is based on a German series of the same name, and production should continue until April. Meanwhile, it’s the perfect opportunity for fans across the city to take selfies with Gubler!

The Emmy award-winning actor and director hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, and has also appeared in 500 Days of Summer, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Suburban Gothic, and Life After Beth. For Chipmunks fans, Gubler was the voice of Simon in Alvin and the Chipmunks and its three sequels!