MasterChef alum is opening a world-class pizzeria just 90 minutes from Toronto

The stunning town of Elora is known for many things, including being a fantastic day trip from Toronto —just 90 minutes away — and offering a picture-perfect setting with stunning 19th-century limestone architecture, waterfalls and scenic parks. Now, a culinary superstar with experience living and working in cities around the globe is opening what promises to be a world-class pizzeria in the heart of town.

Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria, the latest venture from chef Tony Bish, will serve up inventive takes on the classic pie. Standout creations include the Umami, topped with fior di latte mozzarella, Gruyère, thyme, smoked local mushrooms, nutmeg, chervil and a rich vegetable demi-glace, and the Farmboi, featuring veal sausage, poached egg, smoked ricotta, Gruyère, pecorino romance, roasted fennel, potato, rosemary, dill oil and black pepper. Traditionalists won’t be left out either — classic options like the Plain Red will also be on offer. But there’s a twist: Chef Bish will be crafting only 100 pizzas a day, making each one a coveted slice.

A Le Cordon Bleu–Dusit graduate, Thai-American chef Tony Bish grew up eating his grandmother’s sourdough pancakes — a treasured family recipe that included a sourdough starter passed down to him. That very starter sparked his passion for baking and sourdough, eventually leading him on a deep dive into the craft. So committed was Bish to mastering the process that he spent an entire year hand-rolling 100 dough balls a day, honing his technique until it became second nature.

Bish has lived and cooked in cities around the world, including Manila, Bangkok, Phuket, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Mumbai and New York. His culinary chops have been showcased on shows like The Next Iron Chef and MasterChef, and he’s helmed a world-class pizzeria recognized by 50 Top Pizza. He’s also cooked shoulder-to-shoulder with Michelin-starred legends. So, to say his Elora pizzeria is highly anticipated would be an understatement.

In addition to the pizza-focused menu, diners can expect a signature meatball (just one — and will most likely be worth it), a classic tiramisu for dessert, and a curated selection of both spirit-free and craft cocktails.

“I’m bringing everything I’ve learned around the world back to a single wood-burning Pavesi oven in Elora that we specially imported from Italy,” Bish says “This place isn’t just about pizza, it’s about dough, process, family, and purpose.”

Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria is set to open its doors on June 6 at the historic Elora Mews, bringing world-class pizza to the heart of this picturesque town.