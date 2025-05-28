Massive new Toronto record fair plans to unite Gen Z and boomers through music

Toronto’s very own record detective, Kevin Crump, is hosting a record fair for the masses on Sunday, June 1 in the city’s Stockyards neighbourhood, in an effort to bridge the gap between older and younger music fans.

As a sales representative at nearby Microforum Vinyl Pressing Plant by day, Crump moonlights as an indie collector and content creator who is constantly sleuthing the streets of Toronto for new music. “I wanted to curate something a little different than most record fairs,” he says of the Junction Steel Wheels Record Fair. “I’m trying to bridge the gap between older collectors who don’t think any new music is good while introducing them to 10 labels all making current music that rocks.”

The fair will feature over 25 vendors including 10 indie labels that Microforum Vinyl works with, as well as instruments, and clothing brands including Skate Smoke, The Bait Shop and their sub-brand Circular Economy, which recently began hosting a tiny desk concert series. There will be representation from record shops as well, including Hamilton’s Into The Abyss, Toronto’s Emissions, and Port Perry’s Archaic Records, as well as a discount table from Outside Music, who will be selling consigned equipment they’re hoping to offload.

By spotlighting the indie labels that he works with, Crump hopes to get the attention of older music fans (Gen X and older) who are particular about their taste and less likely to seek out new music.

“They’re kind of set in their ways,” he says. “You get into [certain music] at whatever age you are as a teenager and you kind of peak out on that music and don’t accept anything that comes after. But there’s a ton of amazing music, you just have to look for it.”

Crump feels that people aren’t as willing to crate dig as they used to be because they don’t think it’s worth their time, but his opinion is that now is actually the perfect time to be looking. “I feel that music is in a really healthy state right now, whereas I dont think 10 years ago it was,” he says.

For those looking to hang out for a while, there will be food, beer from Rainhard Brewing and cannabis products from Truro Cannabis.

Non-profit collective Food For the Record (for which Crump is also a DJ) will be DJing and selling donated records. All proceeds go directly to a sandwich making program on the city’s east side, which DJs contribute to by taking turns in the kitchen making sandwiches.

A good friend of Crump’s, artist Robert Dayton, will also be at the fair, shopping his new book Gold Glitter, the untold story of Canadian glam rock. On top of selling and signing copies of the book, he’ll also be offering free glam mantras. “I’d take that up in a heartbeat if i were you, he’s a sensation,” says Crump.

You can visit the Junction Steel Wheels Record Fair on June 1 at 100 Symes Rd. N., from 12–5 p.m.