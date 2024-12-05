Mall parking lot near Toronto is getting decked out in 1.5 million holiday lights

A mesmerizing light display is launching just outside Toronto this weekend, and it’s turning a mall parking lot into a magical walk-through trail. Holiday Nights of Lights is back, this time with a brand new location and lighted trail concept — but all the same festive fun!

Happening at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket this year, visitors can enjoy an immersive experience as they walk through a lit up path surrounded by 1.5 million LED lights. The displays are animated and synchronized to your favourite holiday tunes, and there are plenty of attractions new this year that will make the experience fun for visitors who have enjoyed Holiday Nights of Lights in the past.

This year, warm up at the magical Elf Sugar Factory, where you can decorate cookies, build your own gingerbread houses and peruse a selection of holiday treats and unique gifts.

Adventurous visitors can also enjoy hockey putt and box hockey – put your skills to the test and see how many goals you score!

You can also take advantage of the curling lanes, or get lost in the enchanting light maze.

Returning attractions include winter-themed carnival games, an axe throwing station and midway rides to complete the carnival experience.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, relax by the wood fire pits with a mulled wine or hot chocolate in hand and grab a snack from the local food vendors and trucks on site.

The light trail itself should take up to 40 minutes to walk through, but visitors are welcome to take their time wandering throughout the various attractions and stopping at countless photo ops for an Instagram-worthy picture.

Best of all, you can bring your pup with you on select dates — pet-friendly dates include Dec. 12, 15, 20, 26, 29 and Jan. 3, as long as your keep your furry friend on a leash or in your arms.

Holiday Nights of Lights runs from Dec. 7-Jan. 4 at 17600 Yonge St., Newmarket, Ont.