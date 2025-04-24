This Ontario provincial park is surrounded by stunning beaches and a lighthouse

Ontario is home to plenty of destinations filled with natural beauty that make for stunning spring day trips — but not all of them can claim to have beautiful beaches, all-season activities, a historic lighthouse and shipwrecks nearby. Located a three-hour drive from Toronto, MacGregor Point Provincial Park is the ideal weekend trip for adventurers and nature lovers alike.

An all-season park that is located along a 7 km stretch of the Lake Huron shoreline, there are three campgrounds on site and visitors can choose between yurts and rustic cabins. Activities abound at the provincial park — try biking, canoeing, birding, fishing, hiking, swimming and more depending on what time of year you visit.

Considered one of the most ecologically diverse natural places along Lake Huron, you may spot creatures including porcupines and the at-risk Eastern Ribbonsnake. However, the park is particularly an attraction for bird watchers — situated on a migratory path called the Huron Fringe, the park attracts hundreds every year for the popular Huron Fringe Birding Festival. Running this year from May 23-26 and May 29-June 1, visitors are guaranteed to spot a huge variety of birds at the end of migration and beginning of nesting season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy E (@f.o.t.h.67)

But it’s the provincial park’s location that makes it a true hidden gem in Ontario. Less than a half hour’s drive out from the region is the tiny but mighty Chantry Island — home to the historic Chantry Island Lighthouse and its neighbouring light keeper’s cottage. Also less than a half hour from MacGregor Provincial Park are two popular vacation towns: Port Elgin and Southampton.

How to spend a day at MacGregor Point Provincial Park

Stroll along Tower Trail

The most popular walking trail in the park, you’ll stroll by a wetland and spot all kinds of waterfowl and wildlife. You can also spy birds and overlook the natural areas from a tower on the 3.5 km trail, which provides panoramic views of the wetlands and a bird hide.

Indulge in forest therapy

Macgregor Point Provincial Park is home to the first designated forest therapy trail in Ontario Parks — also along the Tower Trail, you’ll spot a series of mindfulness prompts for restoration, relaxation and a deeper connection within nature and yourself.

Bring your dog to the beach

Two of the beaches at the provincial park are dog-friendly, so bring your furry friend and dip a few toes in the water while they sprint around.

Climb 107 steps up to the top of Chantry Island Lighthouse

Drive along the coast to Chantry Island and join the Marine Heritage Society for a boat tour to the historic lighthouse. Built in 1859, the lighthouse was built after 50 ships were wrecked by the treacherous waters in the lake. Climb to the top of the lighthouse to enjoy panoramic views of the waters, and stop inside the restored light keeper’s cottage. You’ll also spot shipwrecks in the water during the boat tour.

Visit Port Elgin

In June, the Port Elgin Farmers’ Market starts up again — so take a trip over and grab some produce, fresh bread, maple syrup and more. Then, stroll through the charming downtown strip and stop in Books & Strings, Claimed Vintage and Rabbit Dash Coffee House.

Lounge on the beach in Southampton

As the warmer weather comes, beaches will beckon — and nearby Southampton is known for their sandy white beaches and rare dune grass. Take your pick and spend the afternoon lounging, including Southampton Main Beach and South Street Beach.

Snap a picture of a perfect sunset

MacGregor Point Provincial Park has been known to offer the perfect lookout points to spot the sunset — return to the park before the day ends and prepare to be wowed. You can even follow the Old Shore Road Trail all the way up to the iconic Sunset Point, unsurprisingly known for its incredible views of the horizon.