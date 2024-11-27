Love Wicked? The Journey to Oz immersive experience in Toronto opens tomorrow

Can’t get enough of the blockbuster movie Wicked? For those who want a real Wizard of Oz experience, check out the Illuminarium’s “Journey to Oz” in the Distillery District. This blockbuster event opens to the public this Thursday and features a 60-minute, 360° animated musical that reimagines the classic tale of Oz.

Join Dorothy and your favorite characters, like the Tinman, Lion, and Scarecrow, as you wind your way through Oz and dance through animated scenes! Get in on the action by watching and singing along to unique and catchy original songs inspired by the Oz universe. Finally, stroll along the yellow brick road to meet the Wizard (…the wonderful Wizard of Oz)!

This is the perfect family event, brimming with cutting-edge sound technology, LIDAR sensors that fill the area with interactivity, and programming powered by the latest video game engines — guests will literally feel as though they are part of a movie or a live storybook.

This experience was created by Secret Location, a Toronto-based Emmy Award-winning content studio, so expect tons of immersive features. You’ll leave the venue feeling uplifted, empowered, and brimming with creativity.

“Illuminarium Toronto will be the first venue in our worldwide network to showcase the most enchanting interactive immersive experience to date,” Ryan Andal, co-founder and president of Secret Location said in a statement. “Our goal is to design imaginative encounters that profoundly connect with the hearts and minds of our guests.”

Along with Journey to Oz, the newly opened Illuminarium Bar will feature limited-time, wizard-inspired cocktails for adults and mocktails for all inspiring sorcerers.

Click here for tickets and to check out other cool Illuminarium events. New this year is the Double Show Combo ticket, which includes a Distillery Winter Village Express Entry ticket, Journey to Oz, plus free admission to the holiday Winterland experience.