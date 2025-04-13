Little underwater hockey anyone? Here are 3 cool new sports to try in Toronto

As summer is just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take up new sports! Studies show that people tend to be a bit more active during the summer season, perhaps because the days are longer and people can move about more freely, without the heavy winter clothing. It’s also the best way to meet new people and enjoy the sun! Instead of swimming or volleyball, try one of these new activities as the weather warms up.

Beach volleyball is a super popular summer sport, so why not give beach tennis a shot? It’s a racket sport with a twist — the court is similar to beach volleyball (but has a lower net), and players use purpose-built paddles and low-compression tennis balls. The sport shares similar rules to regular tennis (like, no second serve, no advantage) but one big difference is that if the ball touches the sand — the point is lost! Check out the Toronto Beach Tennis Club for everything from lessons (beginners are more than welcome) to drop-ins, tournaments and memberships. Games are played at Woodbine Beach (four courts) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at Earlscourt Park (two courts) on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Instead of playing rugby in the heat or hockey in the cold, try playing these sports underwater! There’s no gravity, so an underwater sport will be one of the coolest experiences you’ll have this summer. With underwater rugby, two teams try to score a negatively buoyant ball (basically, a ball filled with saltwater) into the opponents’ goal at the bottom of the pool. You’ll have to cycle up and down with a partner, taking turns on the surface to catch your breath. And as it takes place underwater, you’ll have to watch out for 360-degree attacks!

We all know that hockey is Canada’s national sport, so playing underwater hockey isn’t too much of a stretch. Two teams compete in a pool to maneuver a puck into the opposing team’s 3-metre-long net. It’s played with snorkelling gear and a short stick (as opposed to a regular hockey stick). Meetup hosts tons of underwater events throughout the spring and summer at venues across the city, including the Riverdale Collegiate Institute and George Harvey Collegiate Institute — just bring your bathing suit and a towel!

There’s regular football and then Aussie football — Australian football is more about athleticism and strategy, so it’s super fun to play this summer if you’re looking for competitive fun! It’s played on an oval-shaped field compared to a regular field, involves 18 players instead of 11, and is a bit more fast-paced compared to the more structured football game Canadians play.

If you’re interested in Aussie-style football, then check out the Toronto Dingos Football Club. No experience is necessary (the team includes everyone from teachers and tech gurus to students and fitness instructors) and training takes place at Balfour Park (St. Clair and Yonge). You can join the club at any time of the year and they have dedicated coaches to help you learn the game!