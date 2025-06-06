Leafs’ Instagram post sparks rumours about the futures of Marner and Tavares

In a few weeks, both Mitch Marner and John Tavares are set to become unrestricted free agents. While their futures with the Toronto Maple Leafs remain uncertain, fans have begun speculating after a recent Instagram post by the team. On Thursday, the Leafs posted a series of throwback NHL draft combine pics of star players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander on Instagram.

There were 13 players featured in the post, but fans were quick to notice the absence of Marner and Tavares! Some interpreted this as a possible hint of what’s to come from the higher-ups.

“Admin understood the assignment. No Mitch” one user stated, with hundreds of likes.

“Why no Mitch? He has been a great player for us regardless of what happens July 1. He is still a Leaf” one user stated, with another responding “no Tavares either”.

Others weren’t shy about their desire for the players to return next season.

“Mitch if you’re reading this just know Leafs Nation loves you and wants you to retire a leaf! There’s always gonna be some lowlifes who’ll never have anything positive to say, but just know the majority of Leafs Nation wants you to remain in blue n white for the remainder of your career! Pls don’t leave us and let’s bring a cup to Toronto!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Maple Leafs (@mapleleafs)

Free agency opens July 1, so fans won’t have to wait much longer for clarity! Marner is only 28 and has been dubbed this year’s most highly coveted free agent. He’s been with the Leafs for nine years and ranks among the team’s top five in regular-season points and assists (this season was his career-best, with 27 goals and 102 points in 81 games). Still, even with a strong roster (and strong odds of making it to the end), the Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last month, and some fans are blaming Marner for his lack of playoff impact.

Regardless, he’ll still get paid. According to The Athletic, Marner could possibly receive a contract worth about $90.65 million (a seven-year, $12.95 million average annual value deal), so a major upgrade from his current six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Leafs.

Tavares’ seven-year, $77 million contract is also expiring with the team, although he’s expressed a strong desire to remain in Toronto! Despite rumours from the Insta post, reports suggest that he’ll likely agree to a new deal (but, perhaps, with a pay cut, at around $5 million per season).