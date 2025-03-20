Leafs fans outraged after season-ticket prices raised by as much as 20 per cent

We recently reported on how Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, was ranked as the second worst value for money, despite the Leafs’ $3.8 billion valuation and Scotiabank Arena’s extensive $350 million reimagination project. With a stadium fanfare score of 4.14 and a value score of 4 out of 100, researchers found that a visit to the Arena didn’t quite measure up to the USD 759.42 price tag (notably, the highest game night costs for an average family of four).

Now, fans can expect to pay more for seating.

According to a report by the New York Times’ The Athletic, Toronto Maple Leafs’ season ticket holders are facing steep price increases for the upcoming 2025-26 season, with some sections reporting hikes of more than 20 per cent.

Looking at seating in Scotiabank Arena, the more affordable sections (like the upper bowl) were hit with larger year-over-year increases compared to the more expensive lower bowl sections.

One of the largest increases is in the purple section (the upper bowl, where seating is near the top of the building) — prices have surged from $8,522 to $10,396 for next year!

Fans were apparently also invoiced at the same time for playoff tickets and asked to pay for all four rounds upfront. Although ticket holders’ accounts will be credited for playoff games that don’t happen — in the purple section, the playoff ticket package is priced at $14,360 for two, so nearly double the regular season cost.

Season tickets in some gold sections (the lower bowl) are being raised to $28,240 for a pair of tickets (so by more than $2,000 or $344 per ticket per game). Playoff tickets in some gold seats will now cost $36,152 (rounds 1 through 4 range from $5,184 for four games to $6,224, $9,886, and $14,848) — equalling about $2,000 a seat for home games for the Stanley Cup finals.

A Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) spokesperson told the media outlet that the average increase for Leafs season tickets across the arena is 9 per cent, and that seats that have a 20 per cent or higher increase were “historically underpriced”.

Still, looking at social media comments, it might be a bit much — even for die-hard fans.

“I guess the fans will be even quieter. Stadium will soon be filled with corporate mutes!” One fan said on X. “Sad , make no wonder they haven’t won a cup since 67. 10% true hardcore fans in the rink !”

🚨Ticket prices at Scotiabank Arena are set to increase again next season in certain sections. 😬 Maple Leafs fans were hit with sticker shock when they received their 2025-26 season ticket renewal notices. While price hikes are expected, some packages have increased by over 20%… pic.twitter.com/08Tg08lXXF — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) March 17, 2025

“I go to game once a year and I live here! Unfortunately[,] these rising costs are pricing fans like me completely out,” another fan noted. Others suggested that most season ticket holders will end up selling their tickets.