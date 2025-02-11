5 last-minute romantic getaways in Ontario to book for this weekend

If you’ve been spending most of your time indoors hiding from the cold, moving from couch to dinner table and back all day long, you’re probably itching to get out of the house. Luckily, Valentine’s Day is today, making this weekend the perfect time for a romantic getaway for two (or a self-care getaway for one!). If you’re a last-minute planner but the idea of a mini vacation sounds like just what you need, here are five getaways across Ontario you can still book for a one- or two-night stay this week or weekend.

If you and your partner are the type to enjoy a cosy and quiet vacation and look for accommodations with local charm, The Gables Bed & Breakfast near Collingwood and Wasaga Beach will be the perfect fit. Hosts Lois and Bill come highly recommended from past guests, and with just a few rooms in this sweet abode, you’ll get all the privacy in the world. With a private garden in the backyard and a breakfast that pulls out all the stops from Lois and Bill themselves (who have their own backgrounds in the food industry), you’ll quickly be able to relax and unwind.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is almost as beautiful in the winter as it is all in bloom in the spring and summer, and the Queen’s Landing hotel is right in the heart of it. You’ll get to enjoy all of the small-town charm while also being provided a beginning-to-end luxury experience, including a “fire and ice” package offering a three-course dinner, an ice wine martini and exclusive access to a backyard rink and “retreat to wine country” package option that includes a three-course dinner and complimentary breakfast. The rooms are spacious, cosy and elegant, the perfect romantic retreat for a couple looking to enjoy a little bit of pampering.

Can’t take the city out of the couple? Opt for a staycation at the SoHo Hotel. If price is no object, this modern hotel in the heart of the city offers a date night package, featuring a bottle of chilled sparkling wine, rose petal decor and select sweets and breakfast in bed or a romantic dinner at Moretti, all in a truly stunning room featuring heated floors in the marble bathroom, a soaker tub and more. Though there’s certainly a lot to do in the city this weekend, the top-notch luxury here might make you never want to leave.

For the more outdoorsy couples looking for something more unique to do, Evergreen Forest in the Bruce Peninsula has rooms that might be the perfect fit. From their treetop suite, featuring a spiral staircase and a treehouse loft bed hanging from the ceiling, to their constellation suite that gives guests a perfect view of the stars via a massive skylight above your bed, Evergreen Forest guarantees a unique and romantic getaway for two in Ontario.

If you and your partner are history buffs, or at least just looking for a bit of modern-meets-vintage glam, The CAPE (Culinary Arts Prince Edward) has the perfect venue for you. Fittingly named the Elizabeth Taylor suite, this historic mansion just off of main street Picton comes with a king bed, a dressing room and make-up vanity. You can certainly sit back and relax, but you’ll likely want to take a tour of the entire location – The CAPE is a popular wedding venue and the interior has been meticulously upgraded.