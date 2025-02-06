You can explore breathtaking ice caves beside Ontario’s most beautiful lake

Now is the perfect time to get out and explore everything Canada has to offer in terms of winter activities. From ice fishing and snowshoeing to frosted nature trails, Ontario is a winter wonderland worthy of exploring – and nothing’s quite so magical as experiencing the celestial realm of Lake Superior’s famous ice caves.

From waterfalls frozen in time to spectacular caverns big enough for a crowd to stand in—or narrow crawl spaces not for the faint of heart—few winter scenes compare to the frozen masterpieces tucked along Lake Superior’s edge. And it’s no surprise, considering Lake Superior has been named Ontario’s most beautiful lake, and one of the most beautiful freshwater bodies of water in the world!

How Lake Superior’s ice caves form

Surreal in appearance, Lake Superior’s incredible ice caves take months in the making. While the coldest part of winter is the best time to explore these remarkable formations, they begin to take shape as soon as temperatures drop below freezing.

Strong, gale-force winds, along with waves reaching nearly 20 feet high, pummel the lake’s shoreline throughout the winter season—and given that Lake Superior is the second-largest lake in the world, it’s no wonder its storm surge is a force to reckon with.

With every lap of icy water crashing to shore, a new layer of ice is formed, eventually creating a thick cavern of otherworldly shapes. Paired with fluctuating temperatures and strong lake currents that continually shift the ice, these phenomenal caves are ever-changing environments.

Where to see Lake Superior’s ice caves

Lake Superior is the number one spot to see ice caves in Ontario, most notably near Sault Ste. Marie and along the southeastern shores of Algoma County. Ice caves are also found in the Thunder Bay region. Of course, many factors play into a successful ice cave season, and no year (or day, for that matter) is the same.

If conditions are favourable, the best chances of getting up close to these marvellous ice realms are in the following locations:

Alona Bay

About an hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, Alona Bay is well-known for its scenic lookout point and a spot of inspiration for Canada’s renowned Group of Seven painters. It’s also a great spot to discover ice caverns along the shore.

Pointe Des Chenes

A popular beach just a short drive from downtown Sault Ste. Marie, this picturesque area is also great for snowshoeing and remarkable ice formations. For more winter fun, try winter fat biking in nearby Crimson Ridge and the Hiawatha Highlands.

Pancake Bay

Discover a beautiful provincial park with expansive trails, lookout points, beaches and ice caves. Known as The Graveyard of the Great Lakes, it’s also near the site of several shipwrecks.

Batchawana Bay

The mid-point along the TransCanada highway, this provincial park is mere moments from Pancake Bay. Loved for its nature trails and scenery, it’s also an ice cave destination. Other popular activities include cross-country skiing, ice fishing and birdwatching.

Coppermine Point

Known for its historic lighthouse, Coppermine Point also offers excellent opportunities to explore ice caves and formations along its shoreline with guided tours by Stokely Creek Lodge.

Sawpit Bay

A free camping site during the summer months, this rugged inlet offers astounding lake views—and when conditions are right, many kilometres of dazzling ice caves can be explored with a guide.

Gros Cap

A series of scenic coastal bluffs tucked within a private conservation area, this well-known spot on the outskirts of Sault Ste. Marie is a favourite for ice climbing, snowshoeing and winter hiking, including the famous Voyageur Trail that traces its way north to Red Rock.

Old Woman Bay

Nestled at the top end of Lake Superior Provincial Park near Wawa, discover breathtaking views, including the legendary profile of an old woman in the cliffscape. Great fishing, nature trails, and on lucky years, spectacular ice formations are bountiful.

Red Rock

Head to the top end of Lake Superior and discover Red Rock—a destination known for numerous ice formations, frozen caverns and authentic ice fishing experiences. For further thrill-seeking, try snowkiting in nearby Thunder Bay.

How to explore safely

Given the tumultuous nature of Lake Superior’s weather, it’s important to plan your visit to the ice caves carefully.

Consider the following before exploring:

Check local weather forecasts and safety advisories to ensure temperatures have remained cold enough to venture onto the ice.

You’ve heard it as a kid, and you’ll hear it again—dress appropriately for the cold. Think layers, waterproof footwear with good grip, and any hiking gear you think might help.

Take caution when exploring. Stick close to shore and adhere to any local safety notices and signage.

Be sure to let others know your plans. Better yet, bring a friend; never explore the ice caves alone.

It’s important to know the sturdiness of the ice since it needs to be more than 4 inches thick for safe travel.