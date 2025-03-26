Lady Gaga set to bring her Mayhem Ball to Toronto

Lady Gaga has officially announced The Mayhem Ball, a tour that promises to be as extravagant and unforgettable as the name suggests. Whether you’re a die-hard fan who still keeps a meat dress in their closet or a casual listener who appreciates a well-executed concert, this is one show that could satisfy your needs.

Gaga’s latest tour will take over arenas across North America, kicking off in Las Vegas on July 16 before making its way to Toronto. And we get not one but two shows at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 10 and 11. So, there are two options when competing against the hordes of vile scalpers who will flood Ticketmaster’s site with bots in an attempt to prevent true fans from purchasing tickets.

While details about the show’s setlist and production remain tightly under wraps, if there’s one thing we know about Gaga, it’s that she never holds back. Her past tours have featured pyrotechnics, floating platforms, robotic armour, and even a mechanical horse.

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it,” wrote Lady Gaga, on a social media post announcing the tour. “The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Presale for the tour begins on April 2, but you need to sign up in advance by March 30 to get access. This means you have a few days to decide whether you’re ready to commit to the mayhem.

Since bursting onto the music scene in the late 2000s, Lady Gaga has redefined pop stardom. From club anthems like Poker Face and Just Dance to Oscar-winning ballads like Shallow, she has proved time and again that she’s a force of nature. Her live performances aren’t just concerts—they’re full-scale productions.

With The Mayhem Ball, Gaga is set to remind us all why she remains one of pop music’s most thrilling and unpredictable performers.