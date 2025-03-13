Kyle Lowry and Simu Liu dropped in on a Toronto movie premiere this week

Kyle Lowry and Simu Liu made a surprise appearance at a film screening in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Lowry, in town with the Philadelphia 76ers (They were soundly beaten by the Raptors), joined fans at the TIFF Bell Lightbox for a screening of We the North: From Prehistoric to Historic, a documentary celebrating the Raptors’ 30-year history.

Lowry was, of course, the Raptors point guard on their championship-winning team and is still the most beloved player in team history. He has said on numerous occasions that he plans to retire as a Raptors player.

Reflecting on the team’s 2019 championship, Lowry told the crowd, “Still feels like yesterday, winning the championship and being around the fans.” The Raptors legend, now 39, spent nine seasons with the team before leaving in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Wong (@mrwillwong)

Liu, a Toronto native and Raptors fan, also took the stage. As an executive producer of the film, he has long been connected to the team, even riding the Raptors’ bus during their 2019 victory parade.

Liu is also a huge basketball fan and has played at numerous charity games around town as well as at the NBA All-Star Game.

The documentary, which had a limited theatrical run, will be available for streaming in Canada on Crave starting March 13.