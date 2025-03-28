King West’s delicious new Mexican restaurant is bringing beachside vibes to Toronto

Tulum Mexican Restaurant, located at 291 King St. W, opened in early March, succeeding the former Casa Mezcal restaurant. With two floors — the lower level operates as a restaurant, while the upper is reserved for late night entertainment and dancing — the space is intimate and exciting, and a welcome addition to one of Toronto’s buzziest neighbourhoods.

“Our mission is to bring the vibrant spirit of Tulum to Toronto with authentic Mexican flavours, exceptional hospitality, and an unmatched selection of tequila, mezcal and cocktails,” says owner Israel Nunez. “We create a celebration of food, music and culture that transports guests to the heart of Tulum.”

Headed by Carlos Reyes Munoa, head chef, and Fernando Reyes, sous chef, the menu features fan favourite Mexican dishes, including shareable starters like guacamole, aguachile, empanadas and nachos. For main courses, guests can choose from various tacos like rib eye, al pastor, barbacha, Baja fish and jicama. In-house moles and specialties, like the volcanic stone are also on offer, along with a few desserts.

“Our menu offers something for everyone, whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, a seafood lover, or a meat enthusiast, every dish is infused with authentic Mexican flavours that transport you straight to the heart of the Riviera Maya,” Nunez says. “But it doesn’t stop there. We’ve curated signature cocktails that are just as unforgettable as the food, inspired by the tropical spirit of Tulum.”

Try the Maya Pax, made with a blend of mezcal, plum bitters and grapefruit oil. Or, go for the Dacey — a refreshing blend of watermelon, mint, blood orange and soda, with the option to add your own shot of tequila or liquor of choice. Classic Mexican beers like Corona and Modelo are also available.

A new happy hour menu will be announced shortly, as will new breakfast, lunch and brunch menus.

Tulum is located at 291 King St. W. on the second floor of Playa Club and is open for dinner every day from 5 to 11 p.m. A late night menu is available Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to late.