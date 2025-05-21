Kick off the summer season in Toronto at ‘Sun/Shade,’ a huge public art spectacle

Maybe the temperature isn’t exactly screaming warm weather, but that’s no excuse not to party! On May 23, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Torontonians are invited to come and dance under The Bentway’s opening night public art exhibition Sun/Shade, nestled under the Gardiner at The Bentway Skate Trail (250 Fort York Blvd).

Don your cutest sunglasses and dance to beats from local DJs Juana Gogo and Sandy Watts. Take a break from the dance floor and grab some tasty treats from your favourite food trucks! Canada’s Drag Race’s Jada Shada Hudson will host the event and keep the energy up as the sun sets across the city.

Opening night highlights include a Sunglasses at Night fashion show in partnership with Fashion Art Toronto. All guests are invited to wear their sunglasses and wear their coolest sun protection fashion so they can look their best while strutting The Bentway’s make-shift runway! The fashion show will kick off at 9 pm and will feature pieces from some of Toronto’s hottest local designers.

In between dancing and strutting, you can be one of the first guests to check out the Sun/Shade Art Installations (and no worries if you miss it on Friday, The Bentway’s new outdoor public art exhibition will run until October 5).

General admission tickets for Sun/Shade are $20 each. In addition to the opening night party, The Bentway will host more public art installations, walking tours and mobile events at the Skate Trail throughout the season!

Torontonians can also kick off the summer season at other parties across the city in the coming weeks, like the SunDowner event on Centre Island’s Toronto Island BBQ and Beer Co. (120 Centre Island Dock)! This all-white-attire open-air sunset party is inspired by an upscale Hamptons-style event and will feature Toronto’s most popular DJs (Darius Vitug, Backup DJ, Circa, and more), dancing, giveaways, live caricature artists and cheap drinks (guests will enjoy local brands like Coldstream and Casa Del Rey, and more!