Kendrick Lamar to perform in Toronto next June and here is when tickets go on sale

Kendrick Lamar just announced that he’s going on a Grand National Tour with SZA next year, and he’s even making a pit stop on rapper Drake’s home turf in Toronto. Lamar will perform at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2025, and fans seem super excited.

Presales begin tomorrow, Nov. 4, with general public ticket sales beginning on Friday, Nov. 6.

“Christmas came early,” one user commented on Instagram, while another raved “I’m going!! I have to be there!! HAVE TOO!!!”

Drake (a.k.a. Aubrey Graham) and Lamar have been feuding for years, but their beef has escalated this past year, with both rappers releasing a series of diss tracks against each other. The back-and-forth beef between the two rappers ended up dragging in more than a dozen other hip-hop artists into the feud (as well as a popular Toronto Chinese restaurant at King and Spadina).

Recently, Drake made headlines after filing legal action against Universal Music over Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us, which was released earlier this year as part of the rappers’ feud. Drake’s lawyers claimed that the label illegally boosted the song’s profile on streaming platform Spotify. Drake is also accusing the record label of defamation, claiming that the label could have stopped the release of a song that falsely accused the rapper of “being a sex offender”.

In a statement, the Universal Music group said “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

The Grand National Tour will run from April to June 2025, with 19 shows across North America. Lamar and SZA will perform on June 12, 2025, at 7 pm at the Rogers Centre. Live Nation Presale tickets and VIP Package Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, and tickets to the general public will be available as of Friday.