Justin Bieber skipped the Met Gala for a Toronto Maple Leafs game

On Monday, some serious A-list stars descended on New York City and graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala. Although it may be considered one of the world’s most prestigious events when it comes to the who’s who of fashion, it apparently doesn’t have anything on a Leafs game (well, perhaps, according to Justin Bieber).

Instead of joining his wife Hailey at the Met Gala, Bieber, one of the planet’s most recognized singers, opted to watch a Leafs game at home in California.

Toronto held off the Florida Panthers with a 5-4 win in Game 1 of the Second Round of the Eastern Conference at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night, and Bieber watched the win at home on his mega-screen TV.

“1 down @mapleleafs” he captioned in another post on Monday night.

And his preference to watch the Leafs that night didn’t disappoint fans.

“I love it, his wife and baby mama is at met gala doing her thing and daddy is at home watching sports; so authentic and real” one Insta user commented.

“I love that you’re rooting for Toronto! Go Canada Go” another stated.

While the Biebers made their only Met Gala appearance together in 2021, Hailey lit up the red carpet solo this year, channelling the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme as part of a celebration of Black dandyism, donning a smooth blazer minidress from Saint Laurent, chunky platforms and a bracelet and ring from Tiffany & Co.

Even though the two were miles apart, Justin liked what he saw.

“I see it I like it and I want it” Justin wrote in an Insta post alongside pics of Hailey at the gala.

As for the Leafs, some analytics companies believe the team holds the best odds among remaining teams to make it to the end! They’ll play the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena.