Just in time for the Jays’ home opener, Toronto’s all-star hot dogs hit a home run

Catch the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Orioles on March 27! Can’t make it to the game? No worries! Plenty of spots in the city offer unique hot dog flavours to keep you cheering for the home team.

The Texi-Mexi and La La from Fancy Franks

Drawing inspiration from Coney Island, the yummy options at Fancy Franks include the Fancy Texi-Mexi, featuring house-made chilli and sour cream and the Fancy La La, with bacon, melted cheese and jalapeno crisps.

The Gamsung from ChungChun

At the Korean hot dog spot Chungchun, one of the standout offerings is the gamsung, also known as the potato dog: coated in potato with a drizzle of spicy mayo and BBQ sauce, what’s not to love?

The Japan Dog from Grandma Loves You

You can skip the long flight to Japan! Grandma Loves You’s Japan dog has all the fun with avocado, cucumber, seaweed and wasabi mayo – no passport required.

The Bacon & Mozza Dog from WOOFDAWG

Introducing WOOFDAWG‘s bacon and mozza dog! Add some crispy dill spears, top it off with crispy onions, house BBQ sauce and spicy mayo for the ultimate flavour explosion!

The Pierogi Dog from Round the Horn

Indulge in the pierogi dog from sports pub Round the Horn. This unique creation merges a hot dog with creamy mashed potatoes, rich cheddar cheese, tangy sauerkraut, velvety sour cream, crispy bacon bits and fresh green onion.