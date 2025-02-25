James Beard award-wining chef raves about his visit to this Toronto restaurant

Celebrity chef José Andrés is in Toronto and stopped by a restaurant famous for its impressive seafood towers.

The award-winning chef and restaurateur shared his visit to Fishman Lobster Clubhouse with his 1 million-plus Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by José Andrés (@chefjoseandres)

Andrés captioned the post, adding a smiling emoji. The carousel of images included everything he ate at the restaurant, including a shot of a man holding a giant crab.

Andrés is in town filming his new cooking competition series Yes, Chef!, which he’ll co-host with Martha Stewart. His followers were quick to suggest where he should visit next.

Fellow celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern was quick to chime in, writing, “Well, you made it to Fishman Lobster Clubhouse! I recommended that place to @marthastewart48 last week. I’d eat there every day.”

Others also chimed in with recommendations, suggesting restaurants like Quetzal, Bar Raval, and Beast Pizza, along with Toronto favorites like Koh Lipe, Edulis, and Aloette.

Andrés has been documenting his foodie adventures in Toronto, including a post on Facebook where he’s seen making sushi with fresh seafood from Oraishi Fish Co.

José Andrés, the Spanish-born chef, moved to the U.S. at 21 and quickly became a force in the food world. With multiple James Beard Awards under his belt, Andrés is renowned for his innovative Spanish cuisine. But he’s not just a chef — he’s a humanitarian too. In 2010, he founded World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that serves fresh meals to communities hit by natural disasters. Andrés’ restaurant group spans 31 locations, offering a diverse range of culinary experiences, from food trucks to his vegetable-focused fast-casual spots.

You can follow along with the chef’s Instagram to see where he’ll be eating next, including his latest foodie adventures in Toronto!