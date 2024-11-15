Jack White announces three Toronto shows on his No Name Tour

Jack White, he of White Stripes, Raconteurs and Dead Weather acclaim, is one of the most impactful recording artists of the last quarter-century, and Toronto is getting not one but three shows as part of his just-announced No Name Tour.

Fans of Jack White are in for a treat as the musician brings his No Name Tour to town this February at two venues: History and Massey Hall.

The Toronto leg of the tour will kick off on Feb. 6, 2025, at History, followed by two nights at the city’s venerable Massey Hall on Feb. 7 and 8. This run promises to be a unique opportunity to catch one of rock’s most inventive artists in an intimate setting, where fans can expect to hear new tracks from the Grammy-nominated album No Name, as well as classic hits from White’s extensive career. No Name, which was released in August 2023, has been lauded for its raw energy and innovative sound, marking a new chapter in White’s musical journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Presale tickets for all newly announced No Name Tour dates will be available starting today Nov. 15, with general public sales beginning Nov. 22. There are an array of pre-sale opportunities for this one, including something called The Vault, which is basically a subscription to a Third Man Records club of sorts with special offers and exclusive media, as well as, yes, concert pre-sale codes. So, the public can pay a fee to sign-up for a club and then pay again to get concert tickets. If that’s your bag.

As one of the most influential figures in contemporary music, Jack White’s concerts are known for their high-energy performances and captivating stage presence. Whether you’re a longtime fan of his work with The White Stripes or his other group projects, his solo career, or his contributions to Third Man Records, these Toronto stops are sure to be a highlight of the No Name Tour.

For ticket details and more information, visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.