It’s soup season: Here are Toronto’s 10 best bowls to warm you up

It’s soup season, Toronto! Time to ditch the salads and embrace the warm, comforting bowls that’ll have you coming back for more. From creamy classics to bold, flavour-packed broths, these are the soups you need to slurp up this fall.

Here are Toronto’s 10 best bowls to warm you up.

Soup Nutsy

Soup Nutsy’s got soup season locked. Whether you’re craving a fiery Thai chicken & Ccoconut that’ll light you up or the spicy Kick ASS* chili that’s got serious heat, these soups are no joke. The tomato roasted pepper fusion? A creamy, roasted peppery fusion And the Cajun seafood gumbo? Lobster, shrimp and snow crab, all in one bowl!

United Bakers

United Bakers has been a Toronto institution since 1912, serving up comfort food and a hearty dose of nostalgia. The Ladovsky family opened their first storefront in the heart of the Jewish community, offering simple, delicious Polish dishes that quickly became a favourite. From their signature green split pea (which chef Anthony Rose himself crowned as the best soup in the city) to the beet Bborscht, these soups have been warming hearts for over a century.

Sukhothai

Sukhothai’s soups deliver bold, authentic Thai flavours with every spoonful. The Tom Kha Gai is a rich, creamy coconut base with tender chicken and fresh herbs, while the Tom Yum Kung is a hot and sour herbal broth packed with shrimp for a spicy kick. For something heartier, the Guay Tiaw noodle soup is a satisfying blend of bean sprouts, onions and your choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp.

Maison Selby

Maison Selby serves up classic French bistro fare with a modern twist. Their French onion soup, bubbling with Gruyère and topped with a perfectly crunchy baguette, is the ultimate comfort dish.

Rodney’s Oyster House

Rodney’s Oyster House is the undisputed king of clam chowder in Toronto. Their New England clam chowder is the creamy classic you crave, with oyster crackers that hit the perfect crunch. Since ’87, Rodney’s has been serving up the freshest seafood with a side of Maritime charm.

Shawarma Frenzy

Best soup at a shawarma spot? Absolutely. The lentil soup at Shawarma Palace is hands down one of the city’s best. This hearty, vegetarian bowl has roots in ancient Syria, where it was prized as a dish of the wealthy for its nutritional punch. Bonus: the shawarma here is wildly underrated—worth sticking around for after your soup fix.

Carmelita’s

Tortilla soup from Junction favourite Carmelita’s? Yes, please. This creamy bowl is loaded with cheese, chicken, tortilla chips and fresh avocado — comfort in every bite. While you’re there, dive into their Mexican and Salvadorian classics like pupusas, ceviche or tacos.

Zelden’s Deli

At Zelden’s Deli, every season is soup season — but let’s face it, right now is prime soup weather. Swing by for a comforting bowl of Matzo ball soup, or check out their chicken noodle, borscht or kreplach.

Copper Chimney

The mulligatawny at Copper Chimney available with chicken or vegetarian is a flavour bomb. This rich, spiced soup hits all the right notes with its perfect balance of heat and depth. Velvety and comforting, it’s the ideal starter to any meal.

Hastings Snack Bar

