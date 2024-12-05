It’s official, the city’s new WNBA team to be called the Toronto Tempo

Canada’s first WNBA team has officially unveiled its name: the Toronto Tempo.

The name Tempo, according to a press release, was chosen to represent more than just speed; it embodies control and energy — qualities central to both basketball and life, according to team president Teresa Resch.

“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city,” Resch said. “As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”

The team name was leaked yesterday when the WNBA mistakenly listed the team on its website ahead of schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Women’s Sports (@justwomenssports)

The name and brand identity were the result of a public engagement campaign, “Name Your Team,” which gathered input from over 10,000 people around the world. A community council also provided feedback to help shape the brand.

The team’s logo features forward-leaning lines, symbolizing progress and the dynamic nature of both the team and the game. The six lines represent the five players on the court, plus the fans — the “sixth player” in the game.

The Toronto Tempo’s brand is designed to be bilingual, ensuring it connects with fans in both English and French across the country. Resch emphasized that the team’s identity reflects the energy fans can expect at games, from the sounds of the court to the intensity of the players and the excitement of the crowd.

In May 2024, the WNBA announced its first international expansion, awarding Toronto an expansion team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, set to begin play in 2026 as the league’s 14th franchise under the leadership of Larry Tanenbaum.

This past season, the WNBA took a huge leap forward, in part due to the arrival of phenom Caitlin Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever.

The Toronto Tempo is set to debut in 2026 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.