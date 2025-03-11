It’s going up to 21 degrees in this Ontario city, here are 10 reasons to road trip

Temperatures will soar up to 21 °C in Windsor, ON, this week — the hottest in the province! The city is just under a 4-hour drive from Toronto (or a 1-hour flight via Porter Airlines), and is filled with tons of fun activities and historic sites — making it perfect for a weekend getaway. Whether you’re planning a family adventure, travelling solo, or seeking a romantic retreat — here are some of the most popular things to do in Windsor as the weather warms up.

Celebrate the warm weather with a scenic walk or bike ride along the Detroit River, extending from Ambassador Park to Centennial Park into Dieppe Gardens! The trail is just under 6 miles, so will take a little over 1.5 hours to trek by foot. You’ll pass by a series of sculptures, memorials, and gardens along the path and have amazing views of the Detroit skyline!

Head to the shores of the Detroit River between the Ambassador Bridge and Festival Plaza, and stroll through this stunning outdoor gallery, known as the “museum without walls”. Admire more than 31 contemporary sculptures by world-renowned artists, like Jack Byng’s five-foot granite plinth “A Butterfly’s Wings” and Edwina Sandys’ “Eve’s Apple”, modelled after the biblical story.

Grab the entire family and head to one of the best water parks in the province, filled with over 35,000 square feet of water adventures. Both kids and adults will love the park’s five giant waterslides, the body boarding surf experience, kiddie bungee swings, air-powered cannons that shoot foam balls, and more! Tickets: $27/person or $17/person between starlight hours from 3 – 6 pm. 401 Pitt St W.

Discover farm fresh fruits, vegetables, produce and artisan food products from the best Windsor has to offer. The market also has a Kids Corner, art exhibits, crafts vendors, community booths, entertainment, food demos, and more, making it the perfect family-friendly environment! Runs every Saturday from 9 am-2 pm, from March 29 to Oct 25! Pelissier St. & Maiden Ln W.

Fans of Graffiti Alley in Toronto will love Edde’s Graffiti Alley, which borders the farmers’ market and boasts vibrant street art from both local and international artists! 500 Wyandotte Street W.

This 36-room mansion sits within a 15-acre park — and is ready for exploring. The manor, built in 1906, was briefly the home of Edward Chandler Walker and his wife, Mary. Today, it’s considered a cultural gem and used for everything from weddings to special events. Open Tues to Sat, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. 1899 Niagara St.

Burger Battles and Food Passports

Windsor is known for its delicious comfort foods, particularly its mouth-watering burgers. The 3rd Annual Burger Battle takes place until March 27. Just buy a ‘passport’ book and you’ll receive coupons to all 11 participating restaurants, a BOGO free burger-and-fries meal, and entry into a draw for one of 11 $25 gift certificates to participating restaurants! Participants can also vote for their fav burger joint (results will be announced in mid-April). If anything, it’ll make for a great date night on your getaway as you and your partner track down the best burgers in the city!

Then head over to Tecumseh in the Windsor metropolitan area. Download the ‘Tecumseh Tastes Passport’— from now until April 30th, spend $25 or more at a participating restaurant (take-out or dine-in) and mark the restaurant you dined at on your passport — just make sure to keep your receipt! Visit at least one or two restaurants per grouping (like Asian food, Italian, casual dining, etc.) and submit your passport before the end of the promotion. A draw will take place once the promotion ends, with the winners rewarded anywhere between $100 and $500 Tecumseh Dollars (giving you another reason to visit the Windsor area).

Nature lovers can explore this pristine natural reserve and enjoy a perfect escape from the city! The park is open from dawn to dusk and is filled with walking trails, wildlife viewing, and educational programs — it has over 4,000 different species. Displays are open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, 12-5 pm. Bonus: There is no charge for admission! 2450 McDougall St.

There are tons of cute inns, hotels, and Airbnbs to stay at during your Windsor getaway, but Caesars also offers the best casino games, fine dining and live shows! This spring, look out for legendary acts like Smokey Robinson (March 27), Jay Leno (May 1), and ZZ Top with the Wallflowers (June 18) 377 Riverside Dr E.

This indie bookstore is nestled in Windsor’s historic Walkerville District and boasts new and used book inventories, including current bestsellers, classics, cute children’s books, and works by local authors. The store also regularly hosts midnight book release parties like the upcoming party for Suzanne Collins’ hotly anticipated Sunrise on the Reaping Hunger Games book.