Inside Wander: A serene spa retreat that’s redefining relaxation in Ontario

Wander is a new small resort in Prince Edward County that beckons city dwellers looking to unwind by creating an environment that puts personal care into every nook and cranny of the experience. It’s Nordic, hygge-forward vibe is just what was needed when we checked in for a weekend getaway.

A place not only for rest but for restoration, Wander was created by completely gutting and renovating an old-timey vacation cabin rental property on the shores of West Lake near the town of Wellington.

At the centre of everything is the 10,000 square foot thermotherapy circuit. It’s here and in the spa treatment rooms that the essential personal care work happens. Skilled massage attendants offer a variety of services, although, inside tip, a hot stone massage from

At the pools, contained in a sunken and blissful concrete bunker, calming music and the sound of two waterfalls wafts alongside fragrant aromas from multiple fireplaces to create an environment of calm. Thoughtfully arranged is a circuit that includes hot sessions (over 100 F) in the 32-seat sauna (dry heat, beneficial for detoxification and improved circulation), steam room (moist heat, beneficial for opening pores and soothing muscles), or hot soak pool (ideal for easing muscle tension). A scrub area to exfoliate and refresh your skin before quickly cooling down with a 1 to 3 minute cold plunge (50 F) to invigorate the senses and enhance circulation. And, of course, a rest in the sunken fireside lounge or the terrace lounge overlooking the spa, with views of West Lake.

But, it’s not just that the pools are idyllic. Everything seems to be just set up to make it so easy. And, there are the small touches. Like, for instance, the daily aufguss rituals. Here, a practitioner engages in a multi-sensory wellness experience in Wander’s gorgeous dry sauna, featuring a blend of music, essential oils and towel movements to move the scents around the space.

We lean into our wellness, with a divine cycle of plunging, and lounging, before our first of many trips to the resort’s incredible restaurant allows for a midday glass of wine and snack in the glassed in space amidst a throng of white-robed spa guests.

And so it went until we were suitably restored enough to make our way through the grounds back to the cabin for more resting. And, what a cabin.

Wander’s airy spaces combine the warmth of a Canadian cabin with the serene and simple luxury of Nordic design. Thoughtful furnishings include hanging rattan swings, alongside more personal and handmade local touches such as pottery from Prince Edward County’s The Ye11ow Studio. We are welcomed with a subtle custom scent (by local Sunday’s Company) and a curated playlist playing via bluetooth speakers with a complimentary bottle of local wine cooling in the fridge.

Heaven.

Other fun additions include the Polaroid cameras in every cabin allowing guests to photograph and share their Wander experiences.

In our cabin, there is also an electric wood stove inside to add to the cozy vibes, and we relax a moment savouring the calm before dining at the restaurant. And, what a restaurant.

No visit to Wander should be complete without a meal at Gather, the resort’s restaurant helmed by the very talent chef, Justin Tse.

The menu is globally inspired but features many local ingredients sourced from the bounty of Prince Edward County.

The tuna appetizer got the meal off to a blazing start, featuring perfectly seared and cured Haida Gwaii tuna with pickled cucamelon, mojo verde cilantro, grapefruit and Filipino corn nuts. A must-have. Of the eight mains on offer, we sampled a delicious BC salmon prepared in a white wine cream sauce with Tokyo turnips as well as a pork belly and smoked white bean dish and a crispy cauliflower and smoked white bean dish — one of two vegetarian mains.

The dishes were artfully prepared, and wonderful with a standout in the pork belly dish, so savoury and smoky while avoiding being too heavy. The cauliflower is a fantastic option for vegetarians as well as an additional side to tack on to a meal and share at the table. So. Good.

Wines featured at Gather including a number of Prince Edward County offerings but extend far beyond.

Chef is local, family had a Chinese restaurant in Kingston before he worked as a private chef in Ottawa. The capital’s loss is Prince Edward County’s gain. Look forward to tasting more when additional season product and other offerings come available.

After dinner, we stroll to the beachfront where a number of couples perches are available for lounging as night falls. Back to the cabin, our outdoor fire is lit, and the coyotes can be heard howling in the distance. So relaxing.

What makes Wander work so well, at least in part, is the intimate setting. There are just enough cabins, no more. The pools can get busy with additional guests during the day, but later in the afternoon and evenings, a quiet descends on the property. Even when full, it is never crowded. This is key.

In less than 24 hours, Wander has straightened our hunched shoulders, found our laugh lines, restored our balance and had us checking our calendars for our next wellness getaway.