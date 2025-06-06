Inside the wild new 800-seat waterfront restaurant opening in Toronto next month

A new “MediterrAsian” restaurant opening in Toronto’s harbourfront next month is bringing a whole new meaning to lakeside dining.

“Queen’s Harbour is more than a restaurant,” says restauranteur Kevin Jazexhi. “Queen’s Harbour is going to be a landmark in the city of Toronto.”

That might sound like a high bar to reach, but with its lakeside location, views of the CN Tower and a Roger’s Cente-style retractable roof, Queen’s Harbour is undoubtedly swinging for the fences.

“We’re excited to give Torontonians what they deserve and that is a place they can all meet, hang out, celebrate—whether it’s a date night or anniversaries, or a work function—and not break the wallet,” says Jazexhi. “But they can still have global cuisine and food that is chef driven.”

In 2020, Jezexhi and his partner Ali Badreddine opened Taps Public House in Mississauga, already envisioning their next project: to “do something revolutionary for Ontario’s waterfront.”

“We travel to Miami, Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai — all these cities with the restaurants everyone dreams about. We want to create that experience right here in Toronto,” says Badreddine. “Our goal is for the restaurant to become a must-visit spot — so when people come to Toronto, they hit the CN Tower, then Queen’s Harbour.”

That could soon be reality, with a massive 23,000-square-foot restaurant opening in a 140-year-old building that seats over 800 guests. The northern wall has been replaced with a glass facade, offering unbeatable views of the CN Tower.

The partners—joined by Iris Jazexhi and chef Robert Balint—promise marble slabs and “massive” trees throughout the space. A sushi bar and three cocktail bars anchor the dining room, complemented by private dining rooms, a spacious front patio, and two side patios.

But the real showstopper at Queen’s Harbour might just be the four-seasons retractable roof, covering 30 per cent of the space in what they’re calling “Queen’s Garden.”

“Everything is designed with our guests in mind, so we can be the best spot for everyone and every occasion,” says Badreddine.

From lunch through dinner and late into the night, guests can expect Balint’s menu to blend Mediterranean and Asian flavors, with a strong emphasis on sharable dishes like wagyu sliders, steak platters, and sushi platters. Balint teamed up with world-class chef Julien Laffargue (of Ricarda’s), whose resume includes serving as the personal chef to former French President Jacques Chirac.

The cocktail menu promises unique, immersive experiences—like a cold tea-inspired drink paying homage to Prohibition-era secrets. Served tableside in a smoked teapot, this sake- and gin-based cocktail is designed to be shared, adding a theatrical flair that Jezexhi says will make every sip memorable.

From the innovative cocktails to the fusion cuisine and signature retractable roof, Queen’s Harbour is promising to bring something entirely new to the waterfront—and the city.

“We’re genuinely excited to satisfy this city and delight our guests when we open,” Badreddine says. “We’re ready to be busy, and to be a playground where people come to make and share memories. We want to be that canvas for them to create moments that matter in Toronto.”