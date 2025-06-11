Inside the secret world of Toronto’s underground supper scene

Want in on Toronto’s hottest dining experiences? Skip the reservations and head to a stranger’s flat. Supper clubs are popping up all over the city. From queer pasta nights to cultural mash-ups, here’s where to eat like you’re in the know.

1. Food is a language

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eat Out Supperclub (@eat.out.supperclub)

Sara Baron-Goodman’s Eat Out Supper Club started as a passion project in Rome.While there, she explored the concept of “queer food,” investigating how food can reflect identity and build bridges within marginalized communities. Now, back in Toronto, Baron- Goodman is bringing those ideas to life with intimate, experimental dinners hosted right in her apartment. The last event, held at the end of April, was a true celebration of spring, with a menu featuring tulips stuffed with fregola and mussels with fermented rhubarb and Prosecco. Next up is a decadent five-course feast on June 1 at Three Dollar Bill. Tickets are $85 and available through Eat Out’s

Instagram. “It’s messy, sexy and prioritises pleasure and joy,” Baron-Goodman says.

2. No invite, no foie

Launched in 2009, Charlie’s Burgers has become a fixture in Toronto’s fine dining scene, known for its secretive supper clubs and world-class chef collaborations. In April, CB hosted one of its most ambitious events yet: a three-night, $1,675-per-person dinner with Masaki Saito, Toronto’s only Michelin two-star chef, and France’s Jérôme Schilling, winner of a Meilleur Ouvrier de France. Guests tasted rare wines, like Long Dai 2021, and dined on dishes that included foie gras hand rolls and wagyu with Lafite. Charlie’s Burgers events

are highly exclusive, with details shared through a private mailing list and access granted by invitation or application.

3. Mystery munchies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYSTERY EATS (@mysteryeatsto)

Looking for a spontaneous dining experience? Mystery Eats, founded by Shilpa Kotamarthi and Samihan Rai, offers just that. Born out of a desire to connect diners with culinary experts and highlight Toronto’s food diversity, Mystery Eats brings flavours from Singapore, India, Peru and more. The location is kept secret until the day before, and the menu remains a surprise until you sit down. Prices typically range from $70 to $90 per person, with each event designed to create connections among a small group of 15 to 20 people. Past events have ranged from Paris-inspired feasts to a White Lotus-themed brunch, where guests dressed up in character and feasted on a spicy Thai potluck with margaritas and fake lorazepam on the side.

4. Table talk

What started as a simple idea toturn a creative studio into a space for gathering has grown into something special. In 2024 alone, Between Us hosted 50 unique events, from open café hours to intimate workshops and sold-out communal dinners. Founded by Andreya Klobucar and brand strategist Alex La, Between Us offers more than just a meal — it’s about shared experiences. A seated dinner accommodates up to 16 people, with tickets sold through Instagram. Past dinners have featured pasta-making with produce from Klobucar’s grand-

parents’ garden, and conversations dived deep into themes like comfort, cravings and goodbyes. “The concept is that anybody can attend, and it’s not just for in- fluencers or for people who ‘know someone,’” Klobucar says. “We encourage people to come alone and as strangers to hopefully leave with a friend.”

5. Ciao time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef GR 🇮🇹 (@gianlucaruggierichef)

Launched in 2024, Flavours of Italy is a regional Italian dining series led by private chef and social media star Gianluca Ruggieri. Held at Rily Kitchen in the Junction, the $140-per-person dinners host 20 to 25 guests around a long communal table for a six-course, family-style meal exploring a diferent region of Italy — pasta menus have spotlighted Tuscany and Rome. In May, Ruggieri teamed up with chef Devan Rajkumar for a $200 South Asian–Italian fusion edition. Known for his viral tiramisù reviews and behind-the-scenes cooking videos, Ruggieri brings the same authenticity to every plate.