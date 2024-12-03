Inside the pass: The most stressful job in Toronto’s top restaurants

We’ve all seen it on screen: one wrong move in a fast-paced, high-end kitchen, and a dish — and maybe even a chef’s future— could land in the trash.

In Hulu’s critically acclaimed The Bear, an early scene shows Carmy at the pass, haunted by a chef’s relentless demands for perfection. Later, in season three, the expo’s razor-sharp focus highlights the delicate balance between control and chaos. But how true is that portrayal? Is working the pass in Toronto’s top restaurants really that intense?

The pass is the area that bridges the back-of-house with the dining room in a restaurant. It looks different in every restaurant, but it’s the final step where the food is plated and given the final check before being presented to the diner.

“It is the end of all our dishes, and where all table orders come together,” says Seb Yacoubian, the chef and owner of the Michelin-recommended Taline. “We control the flow of the entire kitchen, while ensuring that the food that is being served is at its highest quality.”

Typically, the head chef or sous chef handles the pass, as is the case with Taline. Since it’s the final checkpoint in the kitchen, Yacoubian emphasizes that attention to detail is everything.

“You have to have a strong sense of leadership and awareness, because you’re not just ensuring that the food is perfect when it reaches the guest but also that every step of the service is aligned,” he says. “The job requires constant focus and precision but also gives you a chance to truly shape the experience for everyone involved, so it’s really rewarding too.”

“Anyone running the pass must have earned trust and shown they share the chef’s standards for quality and consistency,” adds chef Jorge Fiestas, executive chef at Buca. “It requires experience, familiarity with how we work and an understanding of our expectations.”

Working the pass requires more than expertise — it demands a deep understanding of the entire restaurant. Azura’s chef and partner Adam Ryan explains that success hinges on “a thorough understanding of each menu item’s journey, from preparation to plating.”

“When asking the kitchen team to fire dishes, it’s crucial to know the timing of each step so that the direction given ensures the food makes it to the pass at the right moment,” he says. “Misfiring can lead to dishes being plated too early, requiring them to be remade.”

Given the high stakes, it’s easy to picture the kitchen passes we see on TV — Gordon Ramsay hurling insults over plating or Carmy facing brutal critique. The pass is often portrayed as a high-pressure gauntlet, where every move feels like a make-or-break moment.

“It depends on the show, but The Bear does a good job of depicting a professional kitchen,” says Fiestas. “The pass is a high-pressure job, but if you thrive under pressure, it can feel like a team sport — challenging yet enjoyable.”

Ryan adds that while some aspects of the show do depict the restaurant and kitchen life accurately, “it’s also clearly dramatized.”

“While it’s true that food should be sent back if it’s not made properly, it’s usually handled differently in real life,” he says.

At Azura, the open kitchen offers diners a front-row view of the action — minus the dramatic “call and response” or the chorus of “yes, chef” you’d expect from TV. Chef Adam Ryan notes that the chaotic kitchens often portrayed in media are relics of the past. Today’s kitchens, he says, are far more composed, focused on precision over pandemonium.

“These days, staying calm in crucial, especially in a restaurant where guests can see and hear the staff at work,” he adds.

While working the pass is certainly a significant role within the kitchen, Ryan notes that at Azura, the staff is always supportive of each other, and it takes the whole team to craft a superior dining experience.

“If the person at the pass is struggling, we all are,” he says. “None of this could happen without an entire team of hospitality professionals and the person at the pass is just one part of the bigger picture.”

Fiestas agrees, noting that while working the pass “is arguably the most critical job in the kitchen,” being able to have trust in the rest of the kitchen staff goes a long way to ensuring its success.

“Staying on top of everything is essential but having a strong and reliable team makes all the difference,” he says. “It’s about teamwork and coordination to make service run smoothly.”