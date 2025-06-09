Inside the new Toronto restaurant making Florence the mood of the summer

Toronto’s Financial District just got a taste of Florence. Florin is the latest venture from Turner Hospitality Group, a family-owned company with a proven track record of destination dining across Ontario. Known for popular establishments such as Twist and Magnone’s in Blue Mountain, Winifred’s in Thornbury, Mother Tongue in both Toronto and Blue Mountain, and Liquid Courage a Toronto staple, Turner Hospitality now brings its signature blend of warmth, luxury, and culinary vision to 80 Richmond Street West.

Florin draws inspiration from old-world Italy, with velvet drapes, wood panelling, marble sinks and amber lighting. There’s an emphasis on mood — wine bottles tucked into softly lit alcoves and embossed paper towels at every booth. The all-booth layout and plush detailing are clearly designed to steer the space away from TikTok bait and toward something quieter, more grown-up.

“We don’t want it to be a TikTok hot spot,” says Shelby Turner, who now oversees the group’s Toronto locations. “We wanted it to be a good spot for the locals.” The name itself nods to the former currency of Florence and the family’s longstanding love of Italy. “Europe is beautiful,” says Turner, “but there’s something about Italy — the culture and the food — it’s different.”

The menu reflects the restaurant’s Florentine inspiration without feeling overly themed. It takes the kinds

of unique dishes you’d only find on a true Italian’s kitchen table and elevates them with modern refinement. Dishes nod to regional tradition while introducing unexpected interpretations—like the Agnolotti al Baccala, a play on the classic Tuscan pairing of salted cod and potatoes, reimagined as hand-stuffed pasta served in a silky potato cream with sweet peas. The Gnudi—authentically Florentine and notably heavy on the spinach—are served in a sage and lemon brown butter, offering a light but flavourful take on a staple.

The mains range from Nova Scotia lobster to a seared cauliflower steak, continuing the theme of rustic dishes with a luxurious edge. Even the sides reflect this refined simplicity: the Cime di Rapa, layered with parmigiano cream and flecked with guanciale, is rich and comforting, while the Fritte con Tartufo—crisp, layered potatoes with truffle mayo—add a decadent finish. Dessert, while effortlessly delicious, is visually jaw-dropping. The Sinfonia di Fragole—a rose-shaped strawberry panna cotta filled with jam and finished with glaze and crumble—is as much a centrepiece as it is a sweet.

Thoughtful touches continue in the design and service. Four nook booths, softly lit and tucked into wooden alcoves, offer semi-private dining that feels both intimate and cinematic—like slipping into a secret corner of a Florentine wine bar. The staff are warm, knowledgeable, and attentive without ever hovering, contributing to the overall sense of ease and luxury. The drinks, too, are a highlight. The espresso martini is bold and balanced, while a Florence-inspired Campari cocktail arrives blushing and bright. With a patio slated to wrap the side of the building, Florin is poised to become both a dining destination and a go-to for after-work aperitivo.

Florin offers something rare: an intimate, detail-oriented space that evokes Florence without ever feeling like a replica. It’s less about show and more about soul—a restaurant that wears its beauty lightly and lets the food, the room, and the care speak for themselves.