A free indoor roller skating rink is opening at Union Station this week

Sure, skating outdoors in the winter is fun — as long as you’re bundled up adequately. But if you’re the type to opt for hibernation when the first snowfall comes around, a rink is returning to Union Station in December that will make winter a lot more fun! For the past few years, the area was home to a free outdoor rink, but in 2023, they switched gears to a retro roller skating rink. And the best part: it’s indoors!

Beginning on Nov. 28 and running until Feb. 2, the experience offers 5,500 square feet of skating surface and a skating trail that leading into the carriageway tunnel that’s animated with lights for all the retro vibes. Along with the free rink comes free skate rentals and even free skating lessons, so that first-timers can still enjoy the rink — and there’s plenty of protective gear, including helmets, knee pads and elbow pads, for you to rent so that you can slip and fall worry-free.

If you’re an expert roller skater, you can bring your own skates, though everyone is required to sign a digital waiver before stepping on the rink.

Patrons of previous years’ Union Station ice rink might recall some special themed events, and this year, the roller skating rink will be hosting the same fun nights. Every Saturday night from 6:30-11 p.m., enjoy Winter Mixers, a 19+ skate session featuring a live DJ and drinks available for purchase. And on Fridays, enjoy Union Beats Skate Nights from 4:30-8:30 p.m., where you can rock and roll as a live DJ spins rink side.

The rink opens at 11 a.m. every day of the week and closes at 8:30 p.m. from Sunday to Friday and 6 p.m. for all ages and 11 p.m. for 19+ on Saturdays. You can find the rink on the north west side of Union Station, one level below the Great Hall at the TD West Carriageway.