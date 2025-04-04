Iconic Toronto band Blue Rodeo gets its own stamp

Just over 40 years ago, Jim Cuddy, Greg Keelor and company took to the stage at the Rivoli and Blue Rodeo was born. It didn’t take long for the group to take the city and then the country by storm becoming one of the most successful acts in Canadian music history.

And, although maybe not the crowning achievement in the band’s storied career, Blue Rodeo is getting an official Canada Post stamp.

The stamp showcases a collage of studio portraits of Blue Rodeo’s seven current members. From left to right, Mike Boguski, Jimmy Bowskill, Jim Cuddy, and Greg Keelor are in the front row, while Colin Cripps, Bazil Donovan, and Glenn Milchem are in the back.

Designed by Jim Ryce, the stamp features photography by Luis Mora, illustrations by Katy Lemay, and flower designs from thegraphicsfairy.com. Printed by Colour Innovations, the issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ stamps and an Official First Day Cover. The cancellation mark, a guitar pick with a floral centre, is inspired by the band’s western-style shirts and is stamped in Toronto, Ontario, where the band is based.

Keelor and Cuddy, the founders of the band, have been friends since their high school days at North Toronto Collegiate Institute. However, their musical journey started later—Keelor didn’t pick up the guitar until he was 21.

In 1980, under the name the Hi Fi’s, they moved to New York City, where they met the ambitious young keyboardist Bob Wiseman. After returning to Toronto, Blue Rodeo was formed in 1984, and in 1987, they released their debut album, Outskirts, on Warner Records. The album included the catchy track “Try,” which became a staple at Canadian high school dances.

“Even when we started with the first record, I can remember the radio guy, the air guy, saying don’t expect to get any radio play on this. You guys just aren’t that sort of band,” said Keelor, in a previous interview with Streets of Toronto. “And for the first six months, we didn’t make any impact anywhere. We were very fortunate that “Try” became a radio hit.… That was a pretty strange phenomenon.”

The band is still going strong after all these years, and will return to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage this summer for their annual show on Aug. 23 with Allison Russell. A beloved local tradition.