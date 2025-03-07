Iconic Toronto actor Jim Carrey just had his most successful film of all-time

Jim Carrey is known for his slapstick-style comedy performances, most notably, portraying an eccentric anchorman given divine power in Bruce Almighty. With a worldwide box office total of $484.4 million, the comedy was the actor’s highest-grossing movie of all time for the past 22 years, but that milestone just got toppled over by Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has raked in $485.7 million+ at the global box office. Notably, the film was also the tenth highest-grossing film of 2024 and the second highest-grossing video game film of all time!

In the third installment of the popular action-comedy series, Sonic and friends seek out an unlikely alliance to overtake a powerful new adversary. Carrey, born in Newmarket, returned to play his dual role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Professor Gerald Robotnik.

The GTA-born actor’s illustrious career took off in Toronto — he performed at Yuk Yuks and comedy clubs across the city at age 15, before heading to Los Angeles at 19. While performing a comedy skit at Mitzi Shore’s Comedy Store, he attracted the attention of legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield. The two began touring together, and soon, Carrey began landing roles in (now cult classic) flicks like Peggy Sue Got Married and Earth Girls Are Easy.

From 1990-1994, he joined the cast of the ensemble series In Living Color, where he started to garner a following. Soon after, he ventured out into feature films, starring in hits such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and the Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Fans of Carrey and the Sonic video game series will likely get to see Dr. Robotnik again soon — a fourth Sonic film has been in development since December and is set for release in March 2027.

This past edition of the film also included another famous Toronto actor, Keanu Reeves, who voiced Sonic’s dark counterpart Shadow. The two Canucks were even photographed together at the film premiere late last year.

“We hope that they make a zillion of these and who knows, by Sonic The Hedgehog 8… like with the Fast & Furious franchise, that’s demonstrated that nobody really needs to stay dead if you don’t want to” Sonic the Hedgehog 3 screenwriter Josh Miller told GamesRadar+ last December.