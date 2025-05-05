Iconic Muskoka music venue features Beaches, Smashing Pumpkins and more this summer

If you’re looking for some of the most iconic music and events during your staycation, a star-studded lineup of acts is set to grace the iconic stage at The KEE To Bala (1012 Bala Falls Rd, Bala, ON) in coming months.

This historic venue is nestled on the shores of Lake Muskoka. For more than eight decades, The KEE has drawn concert-goers from around the world to watch the most memorable performances by renowned international artists, making it a top summer concert destination.

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect throughout the summer months:

MAY 2025

May 16, 8 pm

Dylan Gossett – The Back 40 Tour 2025 — Rolling Stone magazine once said that he’s one of country music’s most in-demand live draws.

May 18, 10 pm

TEAMLTD Presents: Sunday Funday — Celebrate the upcoming summer season over a few drinks, meet some new friends and reunite with old friends!

May 24, 8 pm

Cypress Hill: O CANADABIS 2025 Tour — Kick off Victoria Day weekend with some throwback jams! The legendary group will play with special guests De La Soul & The Pharcyde.

JUNE 2025

June 11, 8 pm

Billy Corgan and The Machines of God: A Return to Zero Tour — Rock out to 90s-like jams from the Smashing Pumpkins albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Aghori Mhori Mei.

June 20, 8 pm

Mother Mother — This Canadian indie rock band hails from B.C. Expect a mix of the most popular songs from their latest album, The Grief Chapter.

June 24, 8 pm

The Wallflowers — Enjoy alt-rock/pop led by singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan.

June 27, 8 pm

The Trews — The band will play songs from their debut album as well as other classics!

June 28, 8 pm

54-40 — Another Canadian rock band from B.C. Expect new material and older hits, as well as a few funny stories (there’ll be a ton of audience engagement!)

June 30, July 1, 8 pm

Billy Talent — This rock band hails from Mississauga. Expect a ton of fast, loud and energetic music.

JULY 2025

July 3, 8 pm

Down With Webster — Celebrate Mark Carney’s fav band, hailing from Toronto’s Beaches area.

July 4-5, 8 pm

James Barker Band — They’ll play fan-favs like “Keep It Simple” and “Over All Over Again,” along with new material.

July 6, 8 pm

Shaggy — Expect a blend of reggae, dancehall and hip-hop, with old-school hits like “It Wasn’t Me”.

July 11, 8 pm

Dwayne Gretzky — This Canadian 10-piece cover band will take you back in time, performing songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s!

July 12, 8 pm

The Dead South — Enjoy folk-bluegrass music from this ensemble from Regina, Saskatchewan.

July 17, 8 pm

Ja Rule — Vibe to nostalgic sets featuring Ja Rule’s hit songs from back in the day! Expect guest appearances from Nelly, Eve and other early-2000s artists.

July 18, 8 pm

David Wilcox — Expect a mix of blues, rock and country from Wilcox’s soulful voice.

July 19, 8 pm

Trooper — The band is Canada’s oldest and coolest rock band! Expect throwback hits from the 70s, like “Raise a Little Hell” and “We’re Here for a Good Time”.

July 23, 8 pm

Collective Soul — This 90s American rock band is most-known for hits like “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know”.

July 25, 8 pm

Tim Hicks — Concert-goers can expect a ton of clapping and feet-stomping at the show. Hicks hails from St. Catharines, ON.

July 29, 8 pm

Nelly — The tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album, Country Grammar, so you’ll jam to a bunch of old-school 2000s hits!

July 31, 8 pm

The Beaches — This all-female rock band formed in Toronto back in 2013; it can get a bit energetic at their concerts, so expect stage-diving and even panty-throwing.

AUGUST 2025

August 1, 2 at 8 pm

The Reklaws — Expect high-energy country music from this Canadian country music sibling duo.

August 8, 8 pm

Big Wreck — The band mixes anthemic rock with heavy metal, grunge and progressive rock elements.

August 9, 8 pm

Headstones — It’s all punk-rock-and-roll for this Canadian band! They formed in the 80s, so expect tons of retro hits.

August 15, 8 pm

Kim Mitchell — The 72-year-old was the former lead singer/guitarist for the band Max Webster before going solo. Expect a lot of classic rock anthems and hits from his time with the band as well as his solo career.

August 16, 8 pm

USS (“Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker”) — This alt-rock duo hails from Toronto. Their concerts are a bit “out there”, expect acoustic guitar, synthesizers, erhu and drums.

August 21, 8 pm

Josh Ross — Tons of emotional lyrics and contemporary country sounds, perfect for a more low-key evening.

August 22, 8 pm

Glass Tiger — The band formed back in the 80s, so you’ll listen to all sorts of old-school hits like “Don’t Forget Me” and “Someday”.