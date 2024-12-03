“I am living with cancer—not dying from it.”—Darlene Tiveron-Parks

Five years ago, Darlene’s world turned upside down when she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. It was advanced, having spread to her ovaries, abdomen, lymph nodes, and bone. The bone cancer was found everywhere: in her femur, pelvis, spine, rib cage, chest, and skull.

Darlene was overwhelmed and struggled to accept her new reality – she had cancer. However, after starting treatment, she found comfort through Wellspring Cancer Support Foundation’s (Wellspring) Oasis Advanced Cancer Support Group. “I was welcomed with unconditional support, encouragement and compassion,” she says.

Facilitated by a social worker, the Oasis Support Group provides a safe space for people with metastatic or advanced cancer to support each other. “Looking at me, you probably would not have guessed I have cancer, let alone stage 4 cancer. While I am thriving, make no mistake—cancer is hard. In the Oasis Support Group we can be completely raw because we are all feeling the same thing and walking in the same footsteps on the same journey. It’s my safe space where I can let it all out. I can’t tell you how much I need this,” says Darlene.

This past October marked Darlene’s fifth year of being diagnosed with metastatic cancer, which statistically defies the odds. “I plan to meet my grandchildren one day and die of old age. I am living with cancer – not dying from it,” she says.

Wellspring is a charity that, through a series of professionally led online and in-person programs, helps people living with cancer improve their quality of life and health outcomes. Wellspring receives no core government or hospital funding, and its programs are available to members free of charge and without medical referral.

“Everything that Wellspring does would not be possible without the kindness and generosity of our donors. I can tell you firsthand that your donations make a direct and immediate impact on the lives of people when they need it most,” says Darlene.

