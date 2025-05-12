Hundreds of vintage motorcycles to take over the streets of Toronto this Sunday

This Sunday, Torontonians will see riders (men, women, children and even dogs) dressed in dapper attire, revving vintage motorcycles throughout the streets of Toronto — and it’s all for a good cause!

For 10 years, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) has united classic and vintage-styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health, in collaboration with Movember (the world’s leading men’s health charity).

Research shows that, globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with 1.4 million men diagnosed with this disease every year. According to the DGR, their funding "has enabled Movember to invest in world class biomedical research that leads to new tests and treatments particularly for men with high-risk disease, while Movember's global clinical quality registries help clinicians improve treatment and reduce harmful side effects."

To date, over $3.3 million of funds raised have supported 12 men’s health projects throughout the country (seven projects are in the prostate cancer space, and five are in mental health). Both Movember and DGR share the same goal: to bring people together and help change the face of men’s health!

Here’s what to expect for the upcoming ride:

On Sunday, May 18th, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, over 200 dapperly dressed riders will take the streets of Toronto.

At 8:00 am, riders will meet at Cherry St. BBQ (275 Cherry St.), before departing at 9:30 am.

At 10:00 am, the riders will regroup at Humber Bay Park Rd E.

At 11:00 am, a second re-group will take place with a photo opportunity at Princes’ Blvd in front of the Princes’ Gate (at Exhibition Place).

At 12:00 pm, the ride concludes at Cherry St. BBQ.

This year, more than 120 countries globally are participating in the ride, with 33 rides taking place across Canada.

To donate or for more info, visit gentlemansride.com.