Huge summer party to take over the Toronto Islands next month

Torontonians can kick off the summer season in style on the Toronto Islands next month! The SunDowner event, hosted by Mosea Marketing on Centre Island’s Toronto Island BBQ and Beer Co. (120 Centre Island Dock), will be inspired by an upscale Hamptons-style event.

Expect an all-white open-air sunset party featuring Toronto’s most popular DJs (Darius Vitug, Backup DJ, Circa, and more), dancing, giveaways, live caricature artists and cheap drinks (guests will enjoy local brands like Coldstream and Casa Del Rey, as well as wellness shots from Dose Juice).

With the skyline in the background and the sun setting across the lake, it’ll be one of the most scenic ways to bring in the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mosea • Campus Marketing (@moseamarketing)

Professional photographers will be on site, so you’ll want to look your best! The all-white dress code is reminiscent of Michael Rubin’s annual all-white parties, which are the most sought-after summer soirees that take place at his swanky beachfront mansion in the Hamptons, attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

While the SunDowner event might not bring in the A-listers, the space can hold up to 1500 people (so at the very least, you’ll make tons of new friends). Guests won’t have to worry too much about transportation — the venue is nestled right beside the ferry, and water taxis will pull right up to the dock. Ferries to Centre Island leave at 5:20 pm and 6:15 pm, and return trips are at 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

A partnership with a local water taxi company also means discounts for party-goers (private groups of 25+) and affordable rides home.

True to its name, the event takes place at sundown on Saturday, June 7, from 6 to 10:30 pm. Tickets to this 19+ event range from $18-$35. Click here for more info!